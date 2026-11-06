Have you ever wondered why we place a silver coin during Lakshmi Puja? This ritual has been followed for generations. It is believed that placing a silver coin in Lakshmi Puja invites wealth, purity, and divine grace into the household.

In Vedic astrology, each planet rules a metal, and the Moon is associated with silver, controlling the mind, emotions, and inner peace. During the puja, the silver coin acts as a vessel that absorbs the positive energy of the prayers. So, when kept in lockers or wallets after puja, it maintains positive financial flow. Significance Of Placing A Silver Coin In Lakshmi Puja In Hindu tradition, Silver is considered a pure, sattvic metal that is believed to calm the mind and deepen devotion because of its cooling energy. Here are some reasons why it is used in Lakshmi puja:

1. Silver And Moon Connection Where Gold is linked to the Sun, carrying its power and heat, Silver is the metal of the Moon, carrying its cooling and calming energy. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi arrives where there is emotional peace and balance.

The silver coin placed in the puja controls this cooling, prosperous Sattvic energy. 2. The Samudra Manthan Connection According to legends, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from Samudra Manthan (the churning of the cosmic ocean), along with precious gems and metals. Silver represents the divine nectar and ocean-born purity. Placing silver honours her cosmic origin.

3. Symbol Of Wealth Accumulation The coin represents non-perishable wealth. Unlike sweets or flowers offered during puja, the silver coin stays with the family for generations as prasad, showing generational wealth. The silver coin acts as a vessel that absorbs the positive energy of the prayers (Image: Instagram/thrivenitradersjewellers) Which Coin To Choose For Lakshmi Puja? For Lakshmi puja, a pure silver coin with Goddess Lakshmi seated on a lotus is ideal. Never purchase a coin with Goddess Lakshmi standing, as this posture symbolises movement or leaving. You can also choose a coin featuring Lord Ganesha on the left and Goddess Lakshmi on the right to ensure wisdom accompanies wealth. ALSO READ: Diwali 2026 Date: City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi, And Step-by-Step Puja Vidhi How To Place The Silver Coin In Lakshmi Puja? Step-By-Step Guide For maximum spiritual benefit, here are a few steps that you should follow while placing a silver coin in Lakshmi puja: To place the coin, its purification is important. Dip the silver coin in raw milk, Ganga Jal, and honey.

Then wipe it with a clean red cloth and let it dry.

Place the coin on top of a red cloth or a betel leaf over a pile of raw rice.

Apply chandan kukum while reciting`'Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah'. What To Do With Silver Coin After the Puja? After the Lakshmi puja after Diwali, wrap the silver coin in a clean red or yellow cloth and store it in your cash locker, wallet, or temple. Do not spend or sell this coin, as it carries the spiritual energy for the full year until the next Lakshmi Puja.

After the Lakshmi puja after Diwali, wrap the silver coin in a clean red or yellow cloth (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Why Is Shri Suktam Recited During Lakshmi Puja? Therefore, because of its link to the Moon and Goddess Lakshmi, silver coins are used in Lakshmi Puja. FAQs 1. Can we reuse the old silver coin for next year's Lakshmi Puja? Yes. Clean and purify the same coin with Ganga Jal every year to recharge its energy. 2. Can we use a silver coin with Lord Kuber on it? Absolutely. Kuber is the treasurer of the gods, and combining his energy with Lakshmi maximises financial stability. 3. Is there any scientific reason why we keep silver in puja? Yes, Silver has genuine antimicrobial properties, that prevents backteria to grow.