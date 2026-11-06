Diwali is more than a festival of lights and eating kaju katli. It’s about aligning your home with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha's energy to welcome prosperity and abundance into the household.

For this, in many Indian households, drawing or placing Vedic symbols like Swastik and Shubh-Labh at the entrance is considered auspicious. Drawing these sacred symbols in the wrong direction or on an unclean surface can attract negative energy.

Let's understand where to place the Swastik and Shubh-Labh this Diwali for maximum peace and prosperity.

Where To Draw The Sacred Swastik?

The Swastik is a powerhouse of cosmic energy. According to Vastu, it attracts positive vibrations and removes the evil eye (nazar). To get its maximum spiritual benefit, draw or place the swastika:

The Main Entrance: The main entrance is the gateway of energy. Drawing the Swastik right on the main door or directly above the doorframe is believed to purify the entry point by removing the negative energy.

The Puja Room: Placing the Swastik on the wall behind your deity idols or directly on the thali used for Lakshmi-Ganesha Pujan is considered auspicious, as it invites positive energy.

Lockers Or Safes: Drawing a small Swastik inside the locker or safe is believed to attract financial growth and stability.

Placing the Swastik directly on the thali is considered auspicious (Image: Pexels)

Best Direction To Draw The Swastik

Direction plays a significant role in Vastu. The ideal direction to draw the Swastik is North (governed by Lord Kuber) or East (governed by the Sun).

Make sure you never draw the Swastik tilted or reversed, as instead of attracting positive energy, it will absorb negative energy. Always use pure vermilion (kumkum) mixed with rose water, or turmeric (haldi) for drawing it.

Note: Never place a Swastik on the floor where people might step on it. If drawing it near the door, ensure it sits above chest height.

ALSO READ: Diwali Rangoli: Where to Make It and Which Colours to Use to Attract Prosperity, According to Vastu

Where To Write 'Shubh-Labh'?

Where the Swastik brings peace and energy, Shubh and Labh symbols ensure that wealth coming into the house stays and multiplies ethically.

The ideal locations to write Shubh Labh are:

On The Main Door: Write Shubh on the left side of the entrance frame and Labh on the right side.

Puja Room Entrance: Writing Shubh-Labh at the entrance of the puja room attracts spiritual and material abundance.

Accounting Books: If you have a business, then write Shubh-Labh on the first page of your account books or accounting software device during Chopda Pujan.

Always use kumkum paste while writing it. If you don't want to write it, then you can also purchase handcrafted terracotta or wooden hangings.

ALSO READ: Why Do We Place A Silver Coin In Lakshmi Puja? Meaning And Rituals

What To Do And What Not To Do While Placing These Symbols?

To attract maximum positive energy, make sure to follow these rules while placing these sacred Vedic symbols

What You Should Do:

1. Before drawing or placing these symbols, clean the surface with water mixed with a pinch of rock salt to clear negative energy.

2. Make sure that when drawing the Swastik, its arms are of equal length and positioned correctly.

3. A Swastik should include four dots inside its quadrants, representing the four Vedas, four Purusharthas, and four directions