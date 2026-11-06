In Vedic astrology, the 7 Mukhi Rudraksha is directly ruled by the planet Saturn (Shani). It is considered one of the most effective natural remedies to neutralise the negative effects of a weak, afflicted, or retrograde Saturn, including Shani Sade Sati, Dhaiya, and Saturn Mahadasha.

It also helps remove delays, financial stress, and career stagnation associated with a weak Saturn. That is why it is worn by businessmen, professionals, and spiritual practitioners. Let's understand how this Rudraksha helps reduce the astrological effects of weak Saturn. What Is 7 Mukhi Rudraksha? A 7 Mukhi Rudraksha is a round or slightly oval seed with seven naturally occurring lines called mukhis or faces running from top to bottom. This mukhi is widely found in Nepal and Indonesia, from the Elaeocarpus ganitrus tree.

A 7 Mukhi Rudraksha is a round or slightly oval seed with seven naturally occurring lines (Image: Instagram/dakshiscom) How Does 7 Mukhi Rudraksha Help Reduce Malefic Effects Of Weak Saturn? Saturn (Shani) governs discipline and hard work, and Goddess Mahalakshmi brings abundance. When Saturn in the birth chart is weak or malefic, it causes delays, financial loss and struggle.

Wearing 7 Mukhi Rudraksha neutralises the negative effects, turning obstacles into opportunities, delays into discipline, and hardships into wisdom. This Rudraksha is most beneficial for individuals undergoing Sade Sati, Shani Dhaiya, Shani Mahadasha or Antardasha periods. Furthermore, this rudraksha balances the Solar Plexus Chakra that governs confidence, ambition, and gut instinct. Signs You Have A Weak Saturn And Need A 7 Mukhi Rudraksha Here are some signs that you can see or feel if your Saturn is weak in your birth chart: 1. Physical: Bone pain, joint stiffness, chronic fatigue, nervous system disorders.

2. Financial/Professional: Your hard work is not giving you results, sudden legal troubles, debt increasing.

3. Psychological: Feeling hopeless and stuck ALSO READ: Rudraksha: 5 Things You Should Never Do While Wearing This Sacred Bead Benefits Of Wearing A 7 Mukhi Rudraksha Here are some benefits of wearing 7 Mukhi Rudraksha: It helps to attract and stabilise wealth because of its association with Goddess Mahalakshmi, the deity of abundance, fortune, and prosperity.

Removes financial blockages and delays in professional growth.

Protects from chronic delays, career stagnation, or legal troubles by softening the effects of weak Saturn.

Regulates the Solar Plexus Chakra, providing better clarity, strong emotional stability and authority.

Helps process past karmic debt without causing any problems in life.

It helps to attract and stabilise wealth, because of its association with Goddess Mahalakshmi (Image: Instagram/ekarudraksha) Rules For Wearing 7 Mukhi Rudraksha To attain maximum benefit of 7 Mukhi Rudraksha, here are some rules that you must follow: 1. Wear the rudraksha on Saturday morning during Brahma Muhurta or Shukla Paksha in silver, gold, or panchdhatu

2. Before wearing, energise the bead by chanting 'Om Hreem Shreem Namah' or 'Om Sham Shanayscharaya Namah' at least 108 times

3. To cleanse the bead, use raw cow’s milk, gangajal, and then apply sandalwood paste.

ALSO READ: Bhadraksha Vs Rudraksha: Are They Same? Know Key Differences Wearing 7 Mukhi Rudraksha in Vedic astrology reduces the malefic effects of a poorly placed or afflicted Saturn in one's birth chart. FAQs 1. Can anyone wear a 7 Mukhi Rudraksha? Yes, it has no side effects, unlike hard gemstones like Blue Sapphire/Neelam. 2. Can I wear 7 Mukhi Rudraksha along with Neelam (Blue Sapphire)? Yes, you can wear 7 Mukhi Rudraksha along with Neelam, as they are both ruled by Saturn. 3. What are the strict taboos while wearing it? Never wear this rudraksha when attending funerals or childbirth visits, and maintain cleanliness.