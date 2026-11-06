Every year during the Kartik month, millions of devotees stand at the ghats, holding bamboo baskets filled with fruits, sugarcane, and thekua to honour Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God. Chhathi Maiyya, also called Shashthi Devi, is known as the mother and protector of children. Devotees worship her alongside the Sun God to seek longevity, health, and prosperity. Though this festival is widely celebrated in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, people still don't know who Chhathi Maiya is or why she is worshipped alongside the Sun God. Learn the mythological and spiritual significance behind their worship during Chhath Puja.

Who Is Chhathi Maiya? Chhathi Maiya is the divine mother known for protecting children, blessing long life, and sustaining life. According to the Brahma Vaivarta Purana and the Devi Bhagavata Purana, she is the Manas Putri (mind-born daughter) of Lord Brahma and sister of Surya Dev.

She is also known as Goddess Shasthi, the sixth form of Prakriti (Mother Nature). Unlike other Hindu deities, Chhathi Maiya is rarely worshipped in physical form (idols). She is worshipped through nature, clean water bodies, and the cosmic energy of the Sun.

Unlike other Hindu deities, Chhathi Maiya is rarely worshipped in physical form (Image: Pexels) Scriptural Connection Between Chhathi Maiya And Surya Dev According to legends and popular folklore, Chhathi Maiya is Surya Dev’s sister. While Surya Dev represents the tangible light and physical heat needed to sustain life on Earth, Chhathi Maiya represents the protective, nurturing energy embedded within that light.

It is believed that puja of Surya Dev without Chhathi Maiya is considered incomplete, as her grace provides healing benefits of solar energy. According to Vedic philosophy, Chhathi Maiya is closely aligned with the first light of dawn (Usha) and the last rays of dusk (Pratyusha). Thus, when devotees worship Surya Dev at sunrise and sunset, they are also offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2026: 5 Powerful Surya Mantras To Chant During Sandhya And Usha Arghya The Story Behind The Worship Of Chhathi Maiya And Surya Dev According to legends, there are several legends connected with Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev worship during Chhath Puja: 1. The Legend Of King Priyavrata And Malini According to the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, King Priyavrata and his wife Malini performed a Yajna to conceive a child. Though a son was born, he was facing a life-threatening illness. Deeply saddened, the king tried to end his life when Goddess Shashthi appeared on the sixth day of Kartik in a divine chariot. She healed the child and brought him back to life.

Seeing his son happy and healthy, the king declared her worship on the sixth day of Kartik, laying the foundation for Chhath Puja. 2. Connection With Mahabharata In the Mahabharata, Karna was the son of Surya Dev, who performed water rituals and offered Arghya while standing in the river. It is believed his divine power came from this devotion. Another story in the Mahabharata relates to Draupadi and the Pandavas. Legend holds that when the Pandavas lost their entire kingdom to the Kauravas in a gambling game, Draupadi observed Chhath rituals on the advice of Sage Dhaumya, through which they regained their lost kingdom and glory.

ALSO READ: 5 Things You Should Never Do While Observing Chhath Puja Vrat In the Mahabharata, Karna was the son of Surya Dev, who performed water rituals (Image: Pexels) Significance Of Chhath Puja Chhath Puja is more than a festival. Here are some spiritual reasons because of which it holds so much importance: It is one of the few Hindu festivals where devotees perform all rituals directly without any help from a priest. This helps devotees establish a direct connection with the divine.

Most traditions worship only the rising Sun. However, in Chhath Puja, the offerings are made to the setting sun, reminding devotees to honour ending cycles just as we honour the new beginning and new sun

Standing in clean water during solar transitions allows the body to absorb UV radiation, balancing mind and body chemistry. FAQs 1. Is Chhathi Maiya the same as Goddess Katyayani?

While both are powerful manifestations of the divine feminine, Chhathi Maiya is specifically identified with Goddess Shashthi (the 6th form of Prakriti), whereas Katyayani is the 6th form of Navadurga worshipped during Navratri. 2. Why is Thekua offered to Chhathi Maiya? Thekua, made of whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, is a pure, nutrient-dense prasad prepared on traditional clay stoves. It represents natural purity, earthiness, and seasonal health benefits for the onset of winter. 3. Can anyone perform Chhath Puja? Yes. Chhath Puja does not depend on any caste, gender, or economic barriers.