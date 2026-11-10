According to Vastu Shastra, the mirror not only reflects an image but, when placed correctly, can invite positive energy, abundance, peace and even support good health. At home, place the mirror on the North or East wall to invite positive energy and good fortune. Avoid placing the mirror towards the south. Know which direction a mirror should be placed in each room of the house. Which Direction Should You Place Your Mirror At Home? The best direction to place a mirror at home is the North (governed by Lord Kubera) or East (associated with the Sun) wall. These directions bring positivity and abundance, improve health and bring prosperity.

The best direction to place a mirror at home is the North (Image: Pexels) Mirror Direction For Every Room As Per Vastu Placing the mirror in the right direction in a room can help balance energy and improve positivity Vastu Direction For Living Room In the living room, place the mirror on the north or east wall to attract positive energy. Avoid placing it near the entrance, as it pushes energy outwards. Also, position the mirror in such a way that it reflects a pleasant view, not a chaotic street or trash cans.

Vastu Direction For Dining Room Place the mirror on the east or north wall facing the dining table because reflecting the food table symbolises abundance in food, health, and family prosperity. Vastu Direction For Bedroom In the bedroom, place the mirror inside the closet door or on side dressing tables, out of the bed's direct line of sight. Never place a mirror that reflects the bed. As per Vastu, reflecting sleeping bodies can invite health issues, restlessness, and marital conflicts.

Vastu Direction For Bathroom In the bathroom, place the mirror on the north or east wall above the sink. As per Vastu, such placement brightens the space and removes negative energy. Make sure to never place a mirror facing the toilet bowl.

ALSO READ: 5 Bad Habits That Lead To Financial Loss According To Vastu Shastra Vastu Direction For Home Office Or Study Room When placing a mirror in a home office or study room, make sure to place it behind you or on the north wall. As per Vastu, it is believed to double opportunities and ideas. Never place a mirror directly facing your desk. It doubles your workload visually and creates mental distraction.

ALSO READ: 5 Paintings You Should Never Hang In Your Bedroom According To Vastu Shastra Mistakes To Avoid While Placing The Mirror Here are some things you should follow while placing the mirror at home: 1. Never place a broken, chipped, or cracked mirror; it invites negative energy.

2. Never place two mirrors in such a way that they face each other, as it creates restlessness.

3. Make sure to clean your mirrors regularly so that accumulated negative energy can be cleared.

4. Make sure to avoid placing oval or irregular shapes. Vastu practitioners suggest square and rectangular mirrors for balance.

Room Ideal Direction Vastu Rule Why It Works Living Room North or East wall Place on the North/East wall facing South/West Multiplies positive energy & natural light Dining Room East or North wall Mirror facing the dining table Symbolises doubling wealth and food abundance Bedroom North or East wall Never face the bed; cover if facing the bed Reflected body during sleep causes restless energy Bathroom North or East wall Keep clean, well-lit, above vanity Drains negative energy; place away from toilets FAQs 1. Can I place two mirrors facing each other as per Vastu? According to Vastu, mirrors should never face each other, as it amplifies the energy and causes restlessness.

2. Which direction should a mirror face in the living room for wealth? East or north a mirror should face in the living room for wealth. 3. Is it bad to have a mirror facing the bed according to Vastu? As per Vastu, mirrors facing beds are often associated with disturbed sleep and negative energy.