If you are constantly facing delays in your marriage, even if you have met your suitable partner, then it can be due to weak or afflicted Jupiter. In Vedic Astrology, wearing a Yellow Sapphire can help strengthen Jupiter in your birth chart, remove obstacles in marriage, attract positive alliances, and bring clarity in choosing the right partner. Let's understand the role of Jupiter in marriages and how wearing Pukhraj can resolve it. The Role of Jupiter (Guru) In Marriage And Relationships In Vedic astrology, certain planets are designated as Karaka (significators) for specific life areas. For a woman’s birth chart, Jupiter holds the position of Vivah Karaka, the significator of marriage and of the husband himself.

When Jupiter is weak, debilitated, combust by proximity to the Sun, or placed in a challenging house like the 7th house (house of marriage), it causes unexpected delays, conflicts and lack of stability in relationship discussions. In Vedic astrology, Yellow Sapphire (pukhraj) is the gemstone for Jupiter (Image: Pexels) How Pukhraj (Yellow Sapphire) Helps Overcome Marriage Delays? In Vedic astrology, Yellow Sapphire (pukhraj) is the gemstone for Jupiter. Wearing a high-quality, untreated Yellow Sapphire aligns and strengthens the beneficial energy of Jupiter, especially if it is weak or negatively placed in the individual’s birth chart.

1. Strengthens Jupiter's Positive Influence If Jupiter is a favourable planet in your chart but debilitated or weak in degree, Pukhraj amplifies its positive energy to clear obstacles. 2. Neutralises 7th And 9th House Afflictions By enhancing Jupiter's influence, Pukhraj helps remove negative impacts from Saturn, Rahu, or Mars that may be causing delays in marriage. 3. Enhances Decision-Making And Attraction In Vedic astrology, Jupiter governs clarity, knowledge, business and wisdom. Yellow Sapphire helps individuals make the right decisions when choosing a life partner, improves communication, and builds warmth in relationships. ALSO READ: Gold, Silver, or Copper: Which Metal Should You Pair With Your Gemstone? Who Should Wear Pukhraj? According to astrologers, gemstones carry certain planetary energy that can influence a person both positively and negatively. That is why not every gemstone suits everyone, and it is always recommended to be worn after analysing the birth chart for positive results.

Who Should Wear It Generally beneficial for Aries, Sagittarius, Pisces, Cancer, and Leo ascendants (subject to individual Kundali analysis). Who Should Avoid It Taurus, Libra, and Capricorn ascendants often require caution, as Jupiter may not be a functional benefic. Rules For Wearing Pukhraj To Resolve Marriage Delays For maximum spiritual benefit, follow these traditional guidelines: Parameter Recommended Standard Metal Gold or Yellow Brass (Panchdhatu) Finger Index Finger (Guru Finger) of the dominant hand Day & Time Thursday morning during Shukla Paksha (Waxing Moon) Mantra Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah (108 times during activation) Minimum Weight Typically 3.25 to 5+ Ratti (Consult an expert) Whether you are an unmarried woman seeking a suitable match or a married couple looking to enhance your bond, Yellow Sapphire is a gemstone that offers powerful astrological benefits. ALSO READ: Yellow Sapphire vs Citrine: How Are These Two Yellow Stones Different?

Note: Astrological remedies are traditional beliefs intended for spiritual guidance. Always consult a qualified Vedic Astrologer before wearing gemstones FAQs 1. How fast does Pukhraj work for marriage? Astrological results vary, but positive shifts in mindset and incoming proposals are often observed within 45 to 90 days of proper activation. 2. Can men wear Pukhraj for marriage delays? Yes. While Jupiter is critical for women's marriage prospects, it governs overall fortune, luck, and wisdom for men, indirectly resolving marital obstacles. 3. What is the best alternative to Pukhraj? If natural Pukhraj is out of budget, Topaz (Sunela) or Yellow Beryl (Heliodor) serve as effective secondary substitutes (Upratna).