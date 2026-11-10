Do you know that Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, took a loan from Lord Kubera to marry Goddess Padmavati? It may sound surprising, but it's true. When Lord Vishnu took the form of Lord Srinivasa (Lord Venkateswara) So, to marry the goddess, Lord Srinivasa borrowed 14 lakh (1.4 million) gold coins from Lord Kubera and promised to pay back with interest till the end of Kali Yuga. This is also one of the reasons why millions of devotees donate money to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to symbolically help the deity repay his cosmic debt.

Why Did Lord Vishnu Take Avatar Of Lord Srinivasa On Earth? According to the Skanda Purana, Sage Bhrigu tested Lord Vishnu's patience by kicking Lord Vishnu in the chest. Lord Vishnu remained calm, but Goddess Lakshmi got extremely upset because her residence is in Vishnu’s heart.

Feeling insulted that her husband didn't punish the Sage, Goddess Lakshmi left Vaikuntha (heaven) and descended to Earth in anger. Devastated by her departure, Lord Vishnu descended to Earth as Srinivasa, while Lakshmi reincarnated as Padmavati, the princess of Narayanavanam and daughter of King Akasa Raja.

When Srinivasa and Padmavati met, they fell in love. However, to marry, they required money. Sage Bhrigu tested Lord Vishnu's patience by kicking Lord Vishnu in the chest (Image: Facebook/LordVishnu) ALSO READ: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra You Should Know The Royal Wedding And The Deal With Lord Kubera King Akasa Raja agreed to their marriage, but a royal wedding required grand arrangements like gifts, ceremonies, food, and bridal arrangements. Because Srinivasa was an earthly ascetic, he didn’t have money.

To make the wedding happen, Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva advised Lord Srinivasa to borrow from Lord Kubera, the celestial treasurer. When Lord Srinivasa and Goddess Padmavati met, they fell in love (Image: Facebook/GanesanMurusamy) The Terms Of The Loan On their advice, Lord Srinivasa agreed and took a loan from Lord Kubera. As documented in the Bhavishyottara Purana, the divine architect Lord Vishwakarma drafted the loan agreement between Srinivasa and Kubera, in which it was mentioned that Lord Srinivasa took a loan of 14 lakh gold coins for marriage expenses and gifts for the bride’s royal family.

It also mentions that Lord Srinivasa will repay the loan with interest until the end of Kali Yuga. Why Devotees Donate At Tirupati? Every rupee, gold, diamond and jewel offered at Tirupati Balaji by millions of devotees is seen as a contribution toward Lord Vishnu's repayment of Lord Kubera's loan. In return, it is believed that Lord Venkateswara protects his devotees from poverty and grants them prosperity during Kali Yuga.

ALSO READ: Why Is Kartik Maas Considered Sacred To Lord Vishnu? Know Its Religious Significance This is why Lord Vishnu took the loan from Lord Kubera. FAQs 1. Which Purana mentions Lord Vishnu taking a loan from Kubera? The story of Lord Srinivasa's marriage and his financial contract with Lord Kubera is primarily mentioned in the Skanda Purana and the Bhavishyottara Purana. 2. When will Lord Venkateswara finish paying back the loan? According to scripture, Lord Venkateswara will continue paying interest to Kubera until the end of Kali Yuga. Once Kali Yuga concludes, the principal loan will be fully settled. 3. Who signed as witnesses for the loan agreement? Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva signed as witnesses for the loan agreement made between Lord Srinivasa and Lord Kubera.