Bhai Dooj celebrate the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. This festival falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year it is on 11th November.

On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead during the specific Aparahna (afternoon) Muhurat, which is considered the most auspicious window to invoke longevity, health, and prosperity.

Know exact city-wise tilak timings, the spiritual significance of the muhurat, and step-by-step puja vidhi.

Bhai Dooj 2026: City-Wise Shubh Muhurat For Tilak Ceremony

The tilak time varies by a few minutes depending on your local sunrise and sunset timings. Below is the precise auspicious time slot across major Indian cities:

City Shubh Muhurat Window (Aparahna Time) Delhi 1:10 PM to 3:20 PM Mumbai 1:30 PM to 3:46 PM Kolkata 12:27 PM to 2:41 PM Bengaluru 1:13 PM to 3:32 PM Chennai 1:02 PM to 3:21 PM Hyderabad 1:08 PM to 3:25 PM Pune 1:26 PM to 3:42 PM Ahmedabad 1:30 PM to 3:43 PM Jaipur 1:16 PM to 3:27 PM Lucknow 12:56 PM to 3:07 PM Patna 12:39 PM to 2:51 PM Varanasi 12:48 PM to 3:00 PM Chandigarh 1:11 PM to 3:19 PM Bhopal 1:11 PM to 3:24 PM

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj Tilak Colours: What Do Different Colours Symbolise And Their Significance

Why Is The Aparahna Time Important For Tilak?

While most festivals the morning hours are considered auspicious, Vedic scriptures say that Bhai Dooj tilak must be performed during the Aparahna period (afternoon period).