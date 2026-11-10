Bhai Dooj celebrate the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. This festival falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year it is on 11th November.
On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead during the specific Aparahna (afternoon) Muhurat, which is considered the most auspicious window to invoke longevity, health, and prosperity.
Know exact city-wise tilak timings, the spiritual significance of the muhurat, and step-by-step puja vidhi.
Bhai Dooj 2026: City-Wise Shubh Muhurat For Tilak Ceremony
The tilak time varies by a few minutes depending on your local sunrise and sunset timings. Below is the precise auspicious time slot across major Indian cities:
|
City
|
Shubh Muhurat Window (Aparahna Time)
|
Delhi
|
1:10 PM to 3:20 PM
|
Mumbai
|
1:30 PM to 3:46 PM
|
Kolkata
|
12:27 PM to 2:41 PM
|
Bengaluru
|
1:13 PM to 3:32 PM
|
Chennai
|
1:02 PM to 3:21 PM
|
Hyderabad
|
1:08 PM to 3:25 PM
|
Pune
|
1:26 PM to 3:42 PM
|
Ahmedabad
|
1:30 PM to 3:43 PM
|
Jaipur
|
1:16 PM to 3:27 PM
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Lucknow
|
12:56 PM to 3:07 PM
|
Patna
|
12:39 PM to 2:51 PM
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Varanasi
|
12:48 PM to 3:00 PM
|
Chandigarh
|
1:11 PM to 3:19 PM
|
Bhopal
|
1:11 PM to 3:24 PM
ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj Tilak Colours: What Do Different Colours Symbolise And Their Significance
Why Is The Aparahna Time Important For Tilak?
While most festivals the morning hours are considered auspicious, Vedic scriptures say that Bhai Dooj tilak must be performed during the Aparahna period (afternoon period).
According to legend, Lord Yamraj (the God of Death) visited his sister, Yamuna, on Dwitiya Tithi in the afternoon. Yamuna welcomed him with a holy tilak, garlands, and a lavish feast.
Pleased by her affection, Yamraj granted a boon: Any brother who receives a tilak from his sister on this specific afternoon window will be freed from the fear of untimely death (Apmrityu) and blessed with long life and prosperity.
That is why tilak is applied during this auspicious window to get spiritual benefits.
Vedic scriptures say that Bhai Dooj tilak must be performed during the Aparahna period (Image: Pexels)
ALSO READ: Which Direction Should Brothers Face While Applying Tilak On Bhai Dooj? Vastu Rules You Should Know!
Step-By-Step Bhai Dooj Puja Vidhi
To perform the ritual correctly at home, follow these steps:
1. Both brothers and sisters should take a bath and wear clean clothes.
2. A sister should prepare the puja thali containing vermilion, rice grains, dry coconut, sweets, a lamp and a sacred thread (Mauli).
3. Never make your brother sit on the floor. Instead, place a wooden seat on the floor and make him sit facing east or North.
4. Apply Roli and Akshat on his forehead.
5. Light the ghee lamp, perform aarti for your brother, offer him sweets, and exchange gifts.
FAQs
1. What is the Bhai Dooj tilak time in Mumbai?
In Mumbai, the auspicious tilak period is from 1:30 PM to 3:46 PM on November 11.
2. Why does Bhai Dooj muhurat vary by location?
The tilak muhurat is based on the local Aparahna period, which is calculated using sunrise and sunset. Since these times differ across cities, the auspicious ceremony window also varies.
3. What is the Bhai Dooj tilak time in Delhi in 2026?
The Bhai Dooj tilak muhurat in Delhi is from 1:10 PM to 3:20 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.