The 11/11 portal is on November 11 and is one of the most powerful days for manifestation. Many people believe that when the date shows 11/11, the universe actually listens and manifests desires. In numerology, 11 is called a ‘master number, linked with intuition, awareness, and new beginnings. There is no scientific proof for this. However, this date serves as a reminder to pause and focus on your goals. Here are some simple steps and rituals that you can follow to manifest your wishes. What Is The 11/11 portal? In numerology, 11 is considered a master number representing intuition, higher insight and enlightenment. It is seen as the direct link between the material and the divine. The number 1 is associated with new beginnings, leadership, and independence.

When this number appears four times, it intensifies these qualities, indicating a fresh start, personal growth and new opportunities. It is called a portal because it feels like a doorway, inviting individuals to step into a new phase of life or higher consciousness.

In numerology, 11 is considered a master number (Image: Pexels) How To Manifest Your Wishes On 11/11 Portal? Here are some simple steps you should follow on this day to manifest your wishes: 1. Start with clean, calm energy: Take a bath, remove the clutter and let some fresh air in. A clean space brings calmness. Stay away from your phone for the first 30 minutes. 2. Choose what you really want: Instead of making a long list, pick one to three wishes that really matter to you, like a better job, good health, money, or peace of mind. Be honest with yourself. 3. Write it in simple words: Use a pen and notebook. Write your wish in the present tense, as if it is already happening. For example, if you want money, instead of writing ' want more money', be specific and write ‘I am earning enough to live comfortably.’

4. Say your wishes aloud: Read your wishes aloud. Many people repeat them 11 times because of the date. Hearing your own wish makes the goal feel real and achievable. 5. Visualise it for a few minutes: Close your eyes and visualise that your wish has come true. Feel the happiness and relief. 6. Take one small action: This is one of the most important steps that people often forget about. Manifestation does not work by sitting idle. You need to take action. If you want a new job, update your resume. If you want better health, go for a walk. One small action on the same day shows you are serious. Instead of making a long list, pick one to three wishes that really matter to you (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: How to Manifest Your Goals: 5 Proven Daily Techniques for Beginners Important Rituals To Follow 11/11 Portal You do not need to do everything. Pick the rituals that feel right to you. Light a diya or candle while writing your wishes. It helps to stay focused and calm

Meditate for 11 minutes. Sit quietly, breathe slowly, and concentrate on one thing.

Write 11 things you are grateful for. Gratitude makes you feel full instead of always lacking something.

Try to help somebody on this date. Donate food, clothes, or just speak kindly to someone. Giving is believed to attract positive energy.

The paper you wrote your desires on, keep it safely in a drawer or wallet. Read them again after a few weeks. What You Should Avoid? Do not compare your wishes with others. Do not wish bad for anyone. And do not expect everything to change overnight. Good results need time, effort, and patience.

The 11/11 portal is about giving ourselves a pause. Whether someone believes it or not, writing goals, thinking clearly, and taking action is a habit that works any day of the year. ALSO READ: 555 Manifestation Method: Steps, Rules And Mistakes To Avoid So on November 11, take a little time for yourself, be clear about what you want, and then start working toward it. FAQs 1. What is the 11/11 Portal and why is it significant for manifestation? In numerology, 11 is considered the master number representing intuition, higher insight and enlightenment. It is seen as the direct link between the material and the divine. 2. Do I need special tools or items for 11/11 manifestation rituals? No, there are no such special tools. However, the most important 'tools' are clear intention, belief, and emotional alignment.