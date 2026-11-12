- AAP releases second list of 31 candidates for Punjab polls.
- Candidates finalized after multiple extensive surveys, says CM Mann.
- Party drops eight sitting MLAs from previous elections.
Punjab Assembly Elections: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of 31 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections. The ruling party stated that the candidates were finalized after multiple extensive surveys. Earlier in October, AAP had released its first list of 40 candidates; however, its three MLAs exited the party soon after the announcement. While talking to the reporters, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the names will positively surprise the voters, adding that multiple factors were considered before the final announcement.
AAP Conducted Multipls Surveys
The list was released after a crucial meeting of Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The chief minister had visited Delhi to participate in the meeting to finalise the candidates. The party has dropped its eight MLAs for the coming elections, reported Jagran, citing sources.
ALSO READ: Punjab Police Bust Multiple Drug, Arms Networks; Probe Foreign Handlers After RPG, Drone Seizure, 11 Arrested
Check List Of Candidates:
Sujanpur- Swaran S Salaria
Pathankot- Rohit Syal
Gurdaspur- Raman Behl
Dina Nagar- Shamsher Singh
Qadian- Guriqbal Singh Mahal
Fatehgarh Churian- Harjobanjeet Singh Randhawa (Joban Randhawa)
Raja Sansi- Sonia Mann
Majitha- Talbir Singh Gill
Amritsar North- Karamjit Singh Rintu
Patti- Jaskanwar Singh Gill (Jassa Patti)
Bholath- Harsimran Singh
Kapurthala- Davinder Pal Singh Ranga
Phagwara- Raj Kumar Chabbewal
Phillaur- Harjot Kaur Lohatia
Shahkot- Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur
Jalandhar Central- Nitin Kohli
Jalandhar North- Vaneet Dhir
Jalandhar Cantt- Deepak Bali
Adampur- Pawan Kumar Tinu
Mukerian- Sarabjot Singh Sabi
Nawanshahr- Robby Kang
Chamkaur Sahib- Jasvir Singh Garhi
Kharar- Parminder Singh Goldy
Dakha- KNS Kang
Jagraon- Saravjit Kaur Manuke
Abohar- Suhani Doda
Balluana- Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir
Lambi- Randhir Singh Dheera Khuddian
Bathinda Rural- Gopal Singh
Barnala- Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Shutrana- Vaninder Kaur Loomba
Recommended For You
The Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces the following candidates for the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections, 2027. https://t.co/14cQpqt6pV— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 12, 2026
Punjab Polls
With just a few months remaining in the polls, the ruling party has released its two lists already. Earlier, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stated that the party will repeat its government due to its development works and the beneficiary schemes. However, the opposition has criticized the Bhagwant Mann government over an alleged poor law and order and the drug issue.
ALSO READ: Drug Use To Drinking Problems: AAP vs Congress Turns Sour As Personal Attacks Take Spotlight In Punjab Poll Battle