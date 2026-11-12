Punjab Assembly Elections: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of 31 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections. The ruling party stated that the candidates were finalized after multiple extensive surveys. Earlier in October, AAP had released its first list of 40 candidates; however, its three MLAs exited the party soon after the announcement. While talking to the reporters, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the names will positively surprise the voters, adding that multiple factors were considered before the final announcement.

AAP Conducted Multipls Surveys The list was released after a crucial meeting of Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The chief minister had visited Delhi to participate in the meeting to finalise the candidates. The party has dropped its eight MLAs for the coming elections, reported Jagran, citing sources.

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Pathankot- Rohit Syal

Gurdaspur- Raman Behl

Dina Nagar- Shamsher Singh

Qadian- Guriqbal Singh Mahal

Fatehgarh Churian- Harjobanjeet Singh Randhawa (Joban Randhawa)

Raja Sansi- Sonia Mann

Majitha- Talbir Singh Gill

Amritsar North- Karamjit Singh Rintu

Patti- Jaskanwar Singh Gill (Jassa Patti)

Bholath- Harsimran Singh

Kapurthala- Davinder Pal Singh Ranga

Phagwara- Raj Kumar Chabbewal

Phillaur- Harjot Kaur Lohatia

Shahkot- Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur

Jalandhar Central- Nitin Kohli

Jalandhar North- Vaneet Dhir

Jalandhar Cantt- Deepak Bali

Adampur- Pawan Kumar Tinu

Mukerian- Sarabjot Singh Sabi

Nawanshahr- Robby Kang

Chamkaur Sahib- Jasvir Singh Garhi

Kharar- Parminder Singh Goldy

Dakha- KNS Kang

Jagraon- Saravjit Kaur Manuke

Abohar- Suhani Doda

Balluana- Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir

Lambi- Randhir Singh Dheera Khuddian

Bathinda Rural- Gopal Singh

Barnala- Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Shutrana- Vaninder Kaur Loomba

The Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces the following candidates for the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections, 2027. https://t.co/14cQpqt6pV — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 12, 2026 Punjab Polls With just a few months remaining in the polls, the ruling party has released its two lists already. Earlier, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stated that the party will repeat its government due to its development works and the beneficiary schemes. However, the opposition has criticized the Bhagwant Mann government over an alleged poor law and order and the drug issue. ALSO READ: Drug Use To Drinking Problems: AAP vs Congress Turns Sour As Personal Attacks Take Spotlight In Punjab Poll Battle