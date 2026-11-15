Miami Airport Plane Collision: A collision involving two aircraft at Miami International Airport on Saturday has triggered an investigation by US aviation authorities. A Copa Airlines passenger jet and a UPS cargo plane struck each other while moving on the ground, leaving two people with minor injuries. The incident happened shortly after the passenger aircraft arrived from Panama City, while the cargo plane was preparing for its scheduled departure to Colombia.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation to find out how the collision happened. According to the FAA, the wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767 at around 9:15 pm local time at the intersection of two taxiways. The Copa Airlines was carrying 166 passengers and six crew members on board. It was moving towards its parking area after landing, while the UPS aircraft was preparing to take off for Bogota, Colombia.

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Airport officials confirmed that two people suffered minor injuries and received medical attention. However, neither person required hospital treatment. Following the incident, airport authorities directed other aircraft to use alternative taxiways to avoid further disruption.

Footage filmed by a passenger onboard the Copa Airlines Boeing 737 involved in the collision tonight at Miami International Airport in Florida, with clear damage seen to the nose of the other aircraft involved, a UPS Airlines Boeing 767. https://t.co/WEref0XDOn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 15, 2026

Audio Reveals Moments Before Collision

The initial findings have raised questions about the instructions given to the aircraft before the collision. The FAA said air traffic controllers had clearly instructed the UPS crew to give way to the Copa Airlines aircraft that was passing through the taxiway. Despite the instructions, the two planes came into contact. The regulator is now examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

CNN reported that the pilot of the Copa Airlines flight had alerted air traffic control about the collision, saying, "Somebody hit us." A passenger named Cesar Ferreira also described the frightening experience. "We were taxiing after landing at a normal speed when, all of a sudden, I heard the chatter around me getting louder, followed by a collective scream and then the impact of another aircraft hitting ours," he told CNN.