Prince William And Kate Middleton India Visit: Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are set to visit India after nearly 10 years. The royal couple will travel to Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, marking their first joint overseas engagement since Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2024. Their upcoming visit has also brought attention to their previous India tour in April 2016, when they travelled across several cities and visited some of the country's most famous landmarks.

Royal Couple To Visit Mumbai Kensington Palace on Friday confirmed that the couple would attend the environmental awards ceremony in Mumbai. During their three-day programme, they are expected to take part in events focusing on environmental protection, new ideas and youth leadership. The visit will also highlight the long-standing relationship between India and the United Kingdom.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony will be its biggest event so far and will be held on November 17. Around 5,000 guests are expected to attend the programme in Mumbai. These will include heads of state, young people, scientists, academics, business leaders, innovators, philanthropists and members of indigenous communities.

ALSO READ: US Flight Chaos Enters Day 2: 13,450 Flights Disrupted, Airports Packed With Stranded Travellers | Watch Royal Couple's Last India Visit Prince William and Kate Middleton last visited India together from April 10 to April 16, 2016. During their week-long royal tour, they travelled to Mumbai, New Delhi, Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Agra. They also visited Bhutan as part of the same overseas trip. At the time, the couple were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their visit included meetings with Indian political leaders, cultural activities, charity events and visits to important historical places.

Paid Tribute To 26/11 Attack Victims In Mumbai One of the important stops during their visit was Mumbai. The royal couple visited the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, which was among the locations targeted during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. They paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks. They also visited Oval Maidan, where they took part in a cricket activity along with Sachin Tendulkar.

Meeting With PM Modi In Delhi During their visit to New Delhi on April 11 and 12, 2016, William and Kate took part in several official engagements. They visited Gandhi Smriti, where Mahatma Gandhi spent his final days, and paid tribute to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate.

The couple also met children supported by the Salaam Baalak Trust, which works with children living on the streets. One of the major highlights of their Delhi visit was their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi welcomed the royal couple at Hyderabad House and also had lunch together.

Explored Wildlife, Celebrated Bihu In Assam The couple also travelled to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. During their visit, they learned about wildlife protection and conservation efforts in the region. They also took part in celebrations linked to Bihu, Assam's traditional harvest festival. The final major stop of their India tour was Agra, where they visited Taj Mahal.

ALSO READ: Posed As Teen On Snapchat To Trap Victims: 27-Year-Old Indian Student Jailed For 30 Years In UK Child Sex Abuse Case You May Also Like To Watch: