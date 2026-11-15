HighLights
  1. US flight chaos continues for second day, thousands stranded.
  2. Over 6,000 flights cancelled, 7,300 delayed on Saturday.
  3. Faulty router suspected cause of nationwide FAA ground stop.

US Flight Chaos: Air travel disruptions across the United States continued for a second day on Saturday. The situation has left thousands of passengers stranded at major airports as airlines struggled to recover from a nationwide flight suspension. Videos from airports show crowded terminals, long queues and frustrated travellers waiting for updates. While flight operations are slowly returning to normal, airlines are still dealing with cancellations and delays.

Over 6,000 Flights Cancelled, Thousands Delayed

According to aviation tracking website FlightAware, US airlines had cancelled more than 6,150 flights and delayed over 7,300 others by 6:45 pm ET on Saturday. The situation was even worse on Friday, when around 9,200 flights were cancelled and another 7,500 faced delays. More than 530 flights scheduled for Sunday had also been cancelled by Saturday evening.

The disruption began on Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop. This brought almost all departing flights to a halt for nearly five hours. It was the longest nationwide flight suspension since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

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FAA Says Flight Operations Returning To Normal

The FAA said that the aviation system had become stable and that flight operations were gradually returning to normal. However, passengers may continue to experience delays as airlines work through the backlog. In a statement, the FAA said, "The system is stable and we’re returning to normal operations. We ask for your patience as our airline partners work to get you to your destination."

The agency also advised passengers to contact their airlines for flight updates and check its official website for real-time airport information. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford apologised to passengers for the disruption and said the agency expected flight schedules to recover largely by late Sunday. He also warned that airlines would continue to face cancellations and delays during the recovery process.

Faulty Router Suspected Behind Flight Disruption

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the problem appeared to be connected to the installation of at least one new router at a remote FAA facility. Officials are examining whether the disruption happened during installation or the equipment itself was faulty.

Duffy said, "We're working to determine whether we had incompetence, meaning was it user error or installer error from L3Harris, or did they install a faulty router? We haven't determined what the fault was."

Passengers Stranded

Videos shared from several airports showed travellers waiting in crowded terminals as flight delays and cancellations continued. Passengers appeared frustrated as they struggled to get updates and find alternative flights. Footage from West Palm Beach also showed passengers facing continued disruption.

ALSO READ: US Sees Second Nationwide Grounding Since 9/11 As 1.5 Million Affected, 14,000 Flights Hit; Disruptions To Last For Days

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