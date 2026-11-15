US Flight Chaos: Air travel disruptions across the United States continued for a second day on Saturday. The situation has left thousands of passengers stranded at major airports as airlines struggled to recover from a nationwide flight suspension. Videos from airports show crowded terminals, long queues and frustrated travellers waiting for updates. While flight operations are slowly returning to normal, airlines are still dealing with cancellations and delays.

According to aviation tracking website FlightAware, US airlines had cancelled more than 6,150 flights and delayed over 7,300 others by 6:45 pm ET on Saturday. The situation was even worse on Friday, when around 9,200 flights were cancelled and another 7,500 faced delays. More than 530 flights scheduled for Sunday had also been cancelled by Saturday evening.

The disruption began on Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop. This brought almost all departing flights to a halt for nearly five hours. It was the longest nationwide flight suspension since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The FAA said that the aviation system had become stable and that flight operations were gradually returning to normal. However, passengers may continue to experience delays as airlines work through the backlog. In a statement, the FAA said, "The system is stable and we’re returning to normal operations. We ask for your patience as our airline partners work to get you to your destination."

🚨 NOW: Airport chaos continues into a second day, as over 10,000 FLIGHTS have been delayed or cancelled today ALONE Here at Donald J. Trump International in West Palm Beach, American Airlines has a pilot shortage, forcing delays and confusion. And of course, I’m stuck in the middle of it 😆

The agency also advised passengers to contact their airlines for flight updates and check its official website for real-time airport information. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford apologised to passengers for the disruption and said the agency expected flight schedules to recover largely by late Sunday. He also warned that airlines would continue to face cancellations and delays during the recovery process.

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the problem appeared to be connected to the installation of at least one new router at a remote FAA facility. Officials are examining whether the disruption happened during installation or the equipment itself was faulty.

Duffy said, "We're working to determine whether we had incompetence, meaning was it user error or installer error from L3Harris, or did they install a faulty router? We haven't determined what the fault was."

#WATCH | FAA Grounding Issuance | United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says, "...we are back at full operations... We haven't determined what the fault was. Was it the router, or were they not doing great work for us at L3 Harris? Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router that was being replaced as we switched from copper to fibre started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system. So specifically, we had over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. And what that did was give us issues with our communication with aeroplanes, and it also caused some disruption with our radar feeds. When we see that, your safety is paramount. We shut down the airspace. Was this a cyberattack? Did some foreign nation attack this network? And the answer to that is we don't believe so. Once we were able to isolate the work that was being done at this remote location, all of our systems came back online. So, we don't believe this was cyber at all. This was an FAA system that didn't meet the moment..." (Source: US Network Pool Via Reuters) — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2026

Passengers Stranded

Videos shared from several airports showed travellers waiting in crowded terminals as flight delays and cancellations continued. Passengers appeared frustrated as they struggled to get updates and find alternative flights. Footage from West Palm Beach also showed passengers facing continued disruption.

No aircraft can currently take off or land in the US. All flights to the US have been cancelled due to ATC issues. We were already onboard when we were instructed to deplane. I literally left an event early to catch this flight!!! https://t.co/3JjNZeuVxQ — SherryRahman 🇳🇬 🇨🇦 (@Sheriffie) November 13, 2026

ALSO READ: US Sees Second Nationwide Grounding Since 9/11 As 1.5 Million Affected, 14,000 Flights Hit; Disruptions To Last For Days

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