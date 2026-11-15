Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest attempt to form a national unity government has hit a roadblock, with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot rejecting his appeal. In a video message on Saturday, Netanyahu urged Eisenkot to set aside their differences and work together to address Israel's security challenges. However, Eisenkot rejected the appeal, accusing him of playing political tricks and trying to delay the formation of a new government.

Netanyahu Urges Eisenkot To Set Aside Differences The exchange comes as Eisenkot works to form a new government after being chosen for the prime minister's post. He has 28 days to secure enough support to form the government. Meanwhile, both leaders have presented different views on the possibility of a national unity government. In a video statement, Netanyahu said he had an important conversation with Eisenkot on Thursday.

He added that the two leaders had known each other for many years, including from Eisenkot's time as the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Netanyahu said the conversation had strengthened his belief that Israel needed a national unity government to deal with major security challenges. He also raised concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and warned that the country could pose a serious threat to Israel.

ביום חמישי קיימתי שיחה חשובה עם גדי איזנקוט. גדי ואני מכירים אחד את השני שנים רבות, מאז כהונתו כרמטכ”ל ועוד לפני כן. פגישה זו רק חיזקה אצלי את ההבנה כמה הכרחי להקים בעת הזאת ממשלת אחדות לאומית - ממשלה שתכלול את כל המפלגות שתומכות בקיומה של מדינת ישראל כמדינתו של העם היהודי, ושתוכל לעמוד באתגרים הביטחוניים העצומים והמורכבים שלפנינו. המשטר האיראני שחותר להשמדת ישראל שוב פועל לחדש את תוכנית הגרעין שלו. ושיהיה ברור, משטר רצחני זה שלא היסס לרצוח אלפים רבים מבני עמו, לא יהסס להשתמש בנשק גרעיני נגדנו. הוא יעשה זאת ברגע שיעלה בידו לחזור להעשרת אורניום ולפיתוח מואץ של נשק גרעיני. עלינו לעשות הכל להמשיך למנוע זאת ממנו, כפי שעשינו ב׳עם כלביא׳ וב׳שאגת הארי׳ כשהרחקנו מעלינו סכנת השמדה מיידית. עלינו להסיר מעל ראשנו איום קיומי זה אחת ולתמיד. ממשלה צרה, או ממשלה שנשענת על תומכי טרור, לא תוכל להשיג אתגר כביר זה. אבל ממשלת אחדות לאומית כן תוכל להשיג זאת בעוד מועד, ובכך להבטיח את ביטחון ישראל לשנים רבות. ממשלת אחדות לאומית תענה על הכמיהה שאני שומע מרבים מכם, אזרחי ישראל - הכמיהה לפיוס לאומי, לפיוס בינינו. כי כמוני, אתם מבינים שבעת הזו אנחנו חייבים לפעול יחד: אלישע מידן עם אליסף פרץ, טליק גוואילי עם שירה שפירא, ציבור ציוני ענק שמאחד כוחות כדי להבטיח את עתיד ישראל. גדי, במקום לנסות להקים ממשלה רעועה ומסוכנת שלא תוכל לעמוד, ולו במקצת, באתגרים הביטחוניים והלאומיים האדירים שבפנינו, נעשה את הדבר המתבקש: ניכנס לחדר, בלי תנאים מוקדמים, נשים בצד את כל המחלוקות ואת כל החרמות, ונגיע להסכמות עבור ביטחונה ועתידה של ישראל, כולל בסוגיית הגיוס, שניתן לפתור אותה ביחד עם נציגי הציבור החרדי. המענה המתחייב לאלה שיצאו במכוון בעת שירת התקווה הוא להקים את ממשלת התקווה - ממשלת האחדות הלאומית. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 14, 2026 ALSO READ: Netanyahu Under Pressure After Polls Defeat, Seeks Trump's Support To Resume Iran War As Israeli Spy Chief Heads To US Netanyahu said, "A narrow government, or a government that relies on supporters of terrorism, will not be able to achieve this monumental goal. But a national unity government can achieve it in time, thereby ensuring Israel’s security for many years to come." He also said that a unity government could help bring political groups together and address divisions within Israeli society.

Directly addressing Eisenkot, Netanyahu called for both sides to put aside their disagreements and begin discussions without setting any conditions. He said, "Gadi, Instead of trying to establish a shaky and dangerous government that will be unable to meet, even in part, the immense security and national challenges before us, let us do what is called for: Let us enter the room, without preconditions, set aside all our disagreements and all our boycotts, and reach agreements for Israel's security and future, including on the issue of conscription, which can be resolved together with representatives of the Haredi public."

Eisenkot Calls Netanyahu's Appeal A 'Spin Move' Eisenkot also reacted to Netanyahu's statement publicly. In a post on X, he dismissed the appeal and accused him of creating a false impression about the negotiations. He said that a meeting between the negotiating teams of Yesh Atid and Likud had already been scheduled for the following day.

הודעתו לתקשורת של ראש הממשלה היוצא הערב בה הוא קרא להיפגש למשא ומתן היא עוד ספין. הרי נתניהו יודע שכבר נקבעה פגישה כזו. היא נקבעה למחר בין צוותי המו״מ של ישר! והליכוד. אחיי ואחיותיי הישראלים, זהו הבלוף התורן: נתניהו קורא למשא ומתן אחרי שהוא כבר נקבע, טוען שהוא רוצה אחדות, אבל מבזה מעמד ממלכתי בכנסת ומפלג ומסית כאילו אין מחר. ניסיון יפה, אבל הטריקים האלו לא עובדים עליי. וגם לא על אזרחי ישראל. למען הסר ספק, גם נתניהו יודע שהתנאים להצטרפות לממשלת חירום בראשותי הם הכרה בעקרונות שהתוותי ופרידה מהקיצוניים. בסופו של דבר, אחרי כל הנאומים וההצהרות, נשארת האמת: נתניהו מודע להפסדו בבחירות. הוא מודע לכך שיש רוב מוחלט נגדו באזרחי ישראל וכנסת ישראל, והוא יודע שקום תקום ממשלה חדשה וטובה. לכן, הוא בקרב בלימה שמטרתו הערמת קשיים על הקמתה של ממשלה חדשה וסיכול החלפת יו״ר הכנסת. המבחן הקרוב של הליכוד והציונות הדתית הוא ביום שלישי הקרוב, בו יתקיימו הבחירות למינויו של מועמד מפלגות השינוי והתיקון, ח״כ מתן כהנא. אם אכן פניהם לשותפות פוליטית אמיתית, כפי שטוענים, הם נדרשים לאפשר את קיומו של הליך דמוקרטי תקין בזמנו, ולהנחות את חברי הכנסת לתמוך במינויו של אלוף-משנה במיל׳, מפקד טייסת ולוחם סיירת מטכ״ל לשעבר, מתן כהנא, לתפקיד יושב ראש הכנסת. זו ההזדמנות שלהם להוכיח כמה רציניים הם. או שפעם נוספת, הכל זה טריק פוליטי ריק ותו לא. הבחירה בידיהם. אני פועל, גם בדקות אלו ממש, להקים ממשלת חירום לאומית במהרה. שבוע טוב לכולם. — Gadi Eisenkot - גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) November 14, 2026 Eisenkot said, "The outgoing prime minister's statement to the media this evening, in which he called for a meeting to negotiate, is yet another spin move. After all, Netanyahu knows that such a meeting has already been scheduled." He added, "Nice try, but these tricks don't work on me. And they don't work on the citizens of Israel either." Eisenkot further claimed that Netanyahu was aware that he had lost the election and was trying to delay the formation of a new government. He said the conditions for Netanyahu's Likud party to join an emergency government under his leadership included accepting his stated principles and distancing itself from extremist groups.

What Is National Unity Govt? A national unity government, also known as a government of national unity (GNU), is a coalition government that brings together all or most major political parties in the legislature instead of being led by just one party. Israel has formed national unity governments several times in its history. During the Second Intifada, former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon formed a broad coalition government that included the rival Labor Party.

In 2020, after three inconclusive elections within less than a year, Netanyahu joined hands with his political rival Benny Gantz to form an emergency unity government. Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, opposition leaders Gantz and Eisenkot had joined Netanyahu's government.

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