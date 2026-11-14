The head of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, Roman Gofman, is currently in the US for meetings with senior Trump administration officials over the ongoing conflict with Iran. His visit, reported by Axios, comes at a time when outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging US President Donald Trump to resume military action against Iran. However, Trump has so far resisted the pressure and hinted at diplomacy to end the conflict.

According to Axios report, citing sources, Gofman is meeting CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington. The development is significant as Gofman, who is considered one of Netanyahu's closest confidants, is also expected to travel to Miami to meet White House envoy Steve Witkoff. The meetings come amid reported differences between Netanyahu and Trump over how to deal with Iran in the conflict that has been ongoing since February 28.

While the Israeli prime minister wants the US to restart military operations, Trump has so far declined to return to combat and explore diplomatic paths. He (Trump) has reportedly backed an approach supported by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to end the conflict. The strategy involves continuing the naval blockade and economic pressure on Iran while giving diplomatic efforts more time to produce a possible agreement.

ALSO READ: Hegseth Defends Iran Attacks Amid Impeachment Pressure, Says 'I Was Proud To Execute Them And Would Do It Again'

🇮🇱🇺🇸 While America was staring at grounded planes, Israel's spy chief was in Washington pushing to restart the Iran war Every departing flight in the country sat on the tarmac today, and the cameras were all pointed at airports. Meanwhile Mossad director Roman Gofman, one of Netanyahu's closest confidants, was meeting CIA chief John Ratcliffe, with a stop in Miami to see Witkoff next, according to Axios. This comes days after that reported shouting match on the phone, where Trump refused to resume the strikes. So what do you do when the president tells you no? Apparently you send your spy chief to work on his staff, on a day when the whole country is distracted. What a coincidence right? Source: Axios, Times of Israel / Writer: Daniel — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 14, 2026

Explaining his position on Iran, Trump said on Thursday, "I could end it immediately. At the request of the nations that I'm looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer way, a little bit more civilly." He also said several Gulf countries wanted the current approach to continue, arguing that Iran was already facing increasing difficulties.

"Saudi Arabia has asked me to please just let it be the way it is now for a while, because (Iran is) disintegrating. Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, all of them would much prefer the waiting period," Trump added.