Middle East Tensions: Iran reported on Friday claimed that its southern port city of Sirik, located in Hormozgan province, was targeted by "enemy fire" following a series of back-to-back explosions heard across the county. According to state news agency IRNA, officials described the incident as a military strike, though details regarding the attacker and the extent of the damage remain undisclosed.

While officials have not yet disclosed further details, separate sources suggested the blasts may have been warning shots aimed at vessels violating maritime regulations. The development carries heightened significance given Sirik's strategic position along Iran's southern coast, bordering the Gulf of Oman just east of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

🇮🇷 A new military strike has hit Iran’s southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media confirmed that Sirik, in Hormozgan province, was hit by a military attack today. The area sits along one of the world’s most strategically important waterways and includes Iranian military and naval infrastructure. Details on the DAMAGE and casualties have not yet been released. Writer: Sol https://t.co/XIj3rQgWkO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2026 ALSO READ: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Relocated To Military Base Amid 'Advance Stage' Iranian Assassination Threat Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes On Iran Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump warned Iran on Thursday (local time) that it will face severe consequences if it targets American officials. Speaking in a phone interview with the Salem News Channel, Trump stated that anyone responsible for killing a US official, such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, "will not exist any longer," and added that he would not hesitate to use military force if the situation worsens.

Trump's warning comes just days after Bessent reportedly moved from his home in Washington to a US military base following alleged Iranian threats against his life. Trump also stated that he would view it as a personal defeat if Iran's current leadership remained in power at the end of his presidency. Emphasising his readiness to escalate if necessary, he declared he would have "no hesitation" in using military force to stop Tehran from threatening US allies and ships.

Additionally, Trump claimed that American operations against Iran are making progress and noted that the US is now extracting more oil than it was before the conflict started. "We're doing very well with it right now, we're taking out more oil now than we did before the, if you call it a war, before the war started. We're taking out more oil. And think about the war. We've been fighting at a pretty rapid clip for three weeks, not seven months, for three weeks. Nobody's been killed in the last five months," Trump said.

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