United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his family have moved out of his Washington home to relocate to a military base after Iranian threats surged against him, according to several US media reports.

US officials have reportedly concluded that the Iranian threats against current and former officials of the US has increased. Threats against Bessent reached a more advanced stage.

"Threats against Sec. Bessent reached more than an advanced stage, which is why he and his family made the move," the official added.

While his relocation has been confirmed, it was not clear when it took place. According to Fox News, the senior officials believe the threat against Bessent shows Treasury's strategy to economically hit Iran has worked.

"The move shows that Treasury’s strategy regarding Iran is working because Iran is trying to get to the architect of that strategy," the official said.

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The report also cites a Treasury Department spokesperson, who confirmed the move and said the Treasury Secretary will "not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats."

Notably, Bessent has been at the helm of an aggressive economic campaign against Tehran. He had launched operations Economic Epic Fury and Economic Outcast to isolate Tehran financially through sanctions and restrictions on trade routes.

Not only Bessent, but others have also left their homes

Bessent is the latest US official to leave Washington-area residence for a protected site. Last year, several officials had made the switch, including now White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and former attorney general Pam Bondi.