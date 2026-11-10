The West Asia question is likely to remain unsolved in the weeks to come as United States President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that the status quo will be maintained with no further large-scale military action in Iran.

During a White House press briefing, the US President said, "Iran militarily is effectively over." "We’re just keeping it the status quo," he told the reporters.

His remarks came after a meeting with Qatar's PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Status quo means the sanctions on Iran and the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz would continue.

Trump claimed that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait have preferred the continuation of the US naval blockade. "Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate — Therefore, Land and Sea," he wrote.