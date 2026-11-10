- Trump declares Iran war 'effectively over' after Qatar meeting.
- US to maintain naval blockade, sanctions on Iran.
- Iran's nuclear weapon capability remains non-negotiable.
The West Asia question is likely to remain unsolved in the weeks to come as United States President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that the status quo will be maintained with no further large-scale military action in Iran.
During a White House press briefing, the US President said, "Iran militarily is effectively over." "We’re just keeping it the status quo," he told the reporters.
His remarks came after a meeting with Qatar's PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Status quo means the sanctions on Iran and the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz would continue.
Trump claimed that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait have preferred the continuation of the US naval blockade. "Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate — Therefore, Land and Sea," he wrote.
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However, Trump said the nuclear weapon question remains non-negotiable. "All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon — that is non-negotiable!"
He also said that the talks are progressing. "Their (Iran’s) manufacturing capability is reduced… It is basically about 85 per cent gone. They are talking to us, and they are talking very politely, and we will see what happens," Trump said.
Trump's remarks also came hours after his Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied progress in talks with Iran, calling Tehran's demands 'simply unacceptable' and, in some cases, 'outrageous and ridiculous'.
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"I wouldn’t say we’re at the verge of a breakthrough... The President would always prefer to solve this and every problem diplomatically. Sometimes that's not possible, unfortunately, but if there's a chance to do it, we'll explore it," Rubio said on Sunday before flying to France for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.