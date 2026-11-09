US President Donald Trump has once again drawn attention after speaking about his religious beliefs and what he thinks will happen to him after death. In an interview with CBS News correspondent Ross Douthat on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Trump said he hopes to go to heaven but admitted that he does not want to go to hell. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when he was asked whether he could forgive his political enemies to enter heaven.

Trump Says He Hopes To Go To Heaven During the interview, Douthat asked Trump whether he believed he would go to heaven after his death. Responding to the question, Trump emphasised that he considers himself a religious person and hopes to reach heaven. "I'm a religious person, so in theory I go to heaven…I don't want to go to hell," Trump said. When asked further about his chances of entering heaven, Trump again expressed hope, saying, "I hope so… I don’t want to go to hell."

Trump wants to go to heaven, but he doesn't look very confident about it. He just says he doesn't want to go to hell. Too late. #Trump #60Minutes #heaven #hell https://t.co/az3mzDydgl — PaidProtester (@paidprotestr) November 8, 2026 Trump Says He Cannot Forgive His Political Enemies The conversation then shifted towards Trump's earlier remarks about his political opponents. The anchor referred to Trump's comments at the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead in September 2025 during a rally in Utah. At the funeral, Trump had spoken about hating his opponents and not wanting the best for them. ALSO READ: Midterm Effect: Trump Gives Up Fresh Strikes Rhetoric, Hints At Diplomatic Path As Iran Pushes For Peace Deal

When Douthat asked Trump whether he could forgive people he considered his enemies, including former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, if doing so was necessary to enter paradise, Trump replied with a firm "No." He described them as dishonest and harmful to the country. "The answer is no," Trump said, adding, "I want to be honest."

Trump maintained his position of not forgiving them, even when the anchor pressed that doing so meant facing God's judgment without having forgiven them. "Before the judgment, no. I think they were very bad people," he said. Trump also explained why he continues to hold resentment towards some of his political opponents.

He referred to the legal cases and impeachment proceedings he has faced, which he believes were part of a political effort against him. "I do hate some of my enemies. I think they’ve been terrible. Look what they've put me through, the weaponisation. I got indicted. I got impeached," Trump said.

ALSO READ: Trump Turns To UFC Boss Dana White With Surprise Job Offer After 22 Days Without Press Secretary You May Also Like To Watch: