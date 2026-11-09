US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his administration's aggressive immigration crackdown may have gone too far, admitting that the deportation policy was sometimes "too tough" and may have contributed to his Republican Party's disappointing performance in the midterm elections. Trump said he believes the one who stayed in the US for 10-15 years and has a family here should be given a chance.

In an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes , Trump appeared calm and said his immigration policies had both helped and hurt his political standing. Earlier, during interviews, he was seen aggressive towards his policies; however, after midterm loss, he has softened his stance. While he claimed credit for tightening border security and removing individuals he described as dangerous, he conceded that the administration had also deported people who had established jobs, paid taxes and contributed to American society.

Trump acknowledged that many Americans believe undocumented immigrants who have lived in the country for 10 to 15 years, maintained employment, and built families should be given an opportunity to stay.

He also expressed interest in reaching an immigration agreement with congressional Democrats, suggesting that a compromise allowing certain long-term undocumented residents to remain in the country could be possible.

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"I'd love to do something on immigration," Trump said, indicating that negotiations with Democrats could produce a workable arrangement.

Republicans' brutal defeat in midterm elections

His remarks come after Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections, with growing dissatisfaction over immigration enforcement emerging as one of the political challenges facing the administration. According to CBS News, 58 per cent of voters believe the administration's immigration measures have gone too far.