Amid deepening controversy, it is now alleged that US President Donald Trump was briefed by the US intelligence about a potential Chinese spy involved in a relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang last year. However, the US president has denied knowing about the espionage concerns when he invited Huang to China.

Trump Calls Jensen 'Honourable' The second time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had allegedly warned about the espionage in May this year. Rubio warned Trump while travelling to China on Air Force One, just before Jensen Huang boarded the plane in Alaska to join the presidential delegation in Beijing. It was at least the second time Trump had received intelligence regarding the matter, CNN reported. Attending a press conference on Monday, Trump alleged that after the meeting, he discussed it with Jensen, who denied associating with any spy. The Washington Chief added that Jensen is an "honourable man" who was unaware of the situation.

ALSO READ: From Bezos To Bill Gates: The World’s Costliest Divorces As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Record USD 80 Billion Split The matters have further escalated amid rising scrutiny over the influential role that Huang played in advising Trump on AI and his approach to trade with China, even as the US government’s intelligence agencies scrutinised the suspected spy who grew close to Huang in an investigation that played out for months behind the scenes.

Nvidia Appoints Top US Law Firm To Examine Spy Link The matter, which was initially an affair confrontation, has now turned into a global security issue, affecting several countries. Nvidia has now appointed a leading US law firm to conduct an independent investigation into allegations surrounding its chief executive, Jensen Huang, and his reported romantic relationship with Alice Huang, suspected of spying for China.

What do we know about Alice Huang? Alice Huang was an executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed, which had business dealings with Nvidia. Megaspeed had earlier come under suspicion over allegations that it assisted in diverting Nvidia chips to China. However, Nvidia has maintained that the concerns were investigated and found to be unfounded. The company has also said that the US government never informed it that Megaspeed was considered an intelligence risk.

ALSO READ: From Hamza Ali Mazari To Coldplay's Kiss Cam: CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Sparks Meme Frenzy YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO WATCH: