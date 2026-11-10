Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang found himself at the centre of a global controversy after he admitted his affair with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang. Since then, social users had started posting hilarious content about the couple and posted several memes mocking the couple. From AI-generated videos and jokes on spies to references to the Coldplay kiss incident.

Let’s have a look at some of the hilarious content on social media: One of the memes flooding on social media is labelling Alice as the "Chinese Hamza Ali Mazari". Hamza Ali Mazari is a character in the Hindi movie Dhurandar who plays the role of an Indian spy in Pakistan.

Users on X also took a dig at the Nvidia chief, saying that a spy is not what they meant when they asked for a Chinese "model". Users mirrored the affair declaration and created AI videos placing Huang into scenes recreating the Coldplay kiss-cam moment, complete with the internet’s now-standard reaction memes. The reference turned a geopolitical controversy into a familiar relationship-drama template, with users treating the Nvidia chief less like a billionaire CEO and more like the protagonist of a viral cheating scandal.

10 hilarious Jensen memes breaking the internet right now 🧵👇 1 - "POV: You’re the NVIDIA CEO and Coldplay’s kiss cam finds you 💀" ~ By @dedene https://t.co/g52lCUG0No — Investing visuals (@InvestingVisual) November 9, 2026 Users then used wordplay, saying, “Two Huangs don’t make a right.” The humour has a deeper dig to it. Recent reports linked Huang's relationship to Alice Huang, an ex-executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, whom US intelligence officials reportedly doubted to be recruited by Chinese intelligence. Megaspeed has also come under scrutiny over suspicions that it helped China gain access to advanced Nvidia chips restricted under US export controls. Tech CEO admits to doing Huang. No excuses, not just Huang's place at the Huang time. I thought he could do no Huang. But both are true: He did it. And we got the Huang guy. Also the Huang girl. Two Huangs don't make a right. I may lack tact, but I'm not Huang. — TeslaJess (@TeslaJess) November 9, 2026 Nvidia has said its board has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised. China has dismissed the espionage allegations as “groundless speculation”. Another user shared a photo of the two, writing, "Brother had access to the most advanced AI in human history, yet he couldn't recognise any red flags." Similarly, another user shared a photo, writing, "Brother, he couldn't even control the most important chip."

Memes also circulated from a film scene showing an older man in a leather jacket (visually echoing Jensen Huang) awkwardly caught between a young Asian woman and an angry older woman gesturing at him, captioned as perfectly capturing the NVIDIA CEO's recent personal and professional scandal.

this meme perfectly suits the whole $NVDA and Jensen Huang affair situation https://t.co/zMewntYafg — Batman (@BatPhoenix07) November 9, 2026 How did the matter come to light? The clip surfaced amid a serious backdrop. On Sunday, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation. This move came after reports emerged that Huang was being targeted by a foreign intelligence agency. According to a New York Times report, US intelligence agencies believe Alice Huang, an executive at Nvidia client company Megaspeed, was co-opted by China's Ministry of State Security. Beijing has dismissed these claims as baseless speculation. In a letter to staff, Huang wrote, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions have hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did." The board said it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised and that Huang would remain CEO.

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