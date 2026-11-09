Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, discussing bilateral cooperation and efforts to strengthen ties between India and Ukraine. In a post on X, PM Modi described the conversation as productive and said the two leaders reviewed their wide-ranging bilateral engagement.

He also thanked Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian consequences and various initiatives aimed at restoring peace. PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to contributing in every possible way towards achieving a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties. I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution. @ZelenskyyUA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2026 Crucial conversation before trilateral talks The crucial conversation came just before planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi. Zelenskyy also mentioned India's potential contribution to facilitating grain-export corridors through the Black Sea. In diplomatic terms, this is not simply a routine diplomatic courtesy call. It provides India an opportunity to maintain its diplomatic relevance, protect its strategic interests and potentially contribute to peace efforts. However, official announcement does not establish that India has been appointed as a mediator or that any specific peace agreement has emerged. ALSO READ: Trump's Plan To End 4-Year Russia-Ukraine War, Hints At 'Big, Beautiful Agreement' For All Of Europe

India's pitch for long-lasting peace in Ukraine Earlier on October 31, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said PM Modi had discussed the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi and before that in Bishkek, as India continues diplomatic engagement with Russia, Ukraine and the United States on measures to prevent attacks on civilian shipping, restore grain exports and protect energy infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar said India had held discussions with Russia, European countries and Ukraine on three key aspects of the ongoing conflict. "Prime Minister himself had a discussion with President Putin in Delhi and before that in Bishkek," Jaishankar said, referring to India's diplomatic engagement on the Ukraine conflict.

ALSO READ: India's Three-Front Peace Push: Jaishankar Outlines Strategy To Bring Russia, Ukraine And Europe To Negotiating Table He said India had been discussing the matter with the Russian and Ukrainian sides, adding that he had visited Moscow earlier and subsequently travelled to Kyiv. He also said he had discussed the issue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "We have also been coordinating this with the Americans because they have their own peace mediation initiative. So Secretary Rubio knows properly what is going on here," Jaishankar said.

(With inputs from agencies) You may also like to watch

