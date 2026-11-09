- Pakistani TV anchor Rabiya Ahsan found shot dead at her Rawalpindi residence.
- Police have taken Ahsan Tahir, her husband, into custody.
- Police seized a .30-bore pistol and cartridges from the crime scene.
Rabiya Ahsan Murder: A murder case has been registered after Pakistani news anchor Rabiya Ahsan was found dead with gunshot wounds at her home in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Police have detained her husband, Ahsan Tahir, for questioning and recovered a .30-bore pistol believed to have been used in the incident. According to the FIR, the 41-year-old journalist was shot in her bedroom around 3 PM.
What Happened During The Incident?
Rabiya's mother and sister were in the house when they heard the gunshot. Rabiya’s sister, Alvina, ran into the room and found her lying in a pool of blood. The report says Tahir was also in the room, holding the pistol.
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During the early questioning, Tahir could not produce a valid licence for the weapon. Forensic teams later examined the house and took the pistol and spent cartridges for further checks. Rabia had been hit by bullets below her neck and on the right side of her back.
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A domestic worker gave a different version, saying the gun was shot by accident. Police have still registered a murder case and are looking into all the evidence to establish what actually happened.
Social Media Activity Hours Before Her Death
Rabiya's social media account appeared to remain active just hours before her death. Her X handle, @Rabiya_Ahsan, featured a vlog posted several hours before the incident, according to the account's visible activity. View her account here: https://x.com/Rabiya_Ahsan.
Pakistan’s First Lady Expresses Her Condolences
Pakistan’s First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has expressed her condolences, condemned the violence and asked for a fair and independent probe. The statement by the Presidency read: "The First Lady has expressed deep sadness over the killing of journalist Rabia Ahsan and strongly condemned the violence. She called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are held accountable."
The First Lady has expressed deep sadness over the killing of journalist Rabia Ahsan and strongly condemned the violence. She called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. She also expressed dismay over another incident disturbing pattern of killing of another professional woman in the same metropolitan area. Less than three months ago, Hina Javed was killed and the outcome of the investigation into her case is still awaited. Such incidents demand serious attention and accountability. Women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives.— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 8, 2026
Expressing her disappointment over the incident, the First Lady also recalled the killing of Hina Javed, another working woman.
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"Less than three months ago, Hina Javed was killed and the outcome of the investigation into her case is still awaited. Such incidents demand serious attention and accountability. Women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives," she noted.
Rabia Ahsan, a mother of two daughters, worked with the Pakistani news channel 92 News. Her husband is said to be a deputy director at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation. Police have registered a murder case and are still investigating the circumstances of her death.