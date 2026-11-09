Rabiya Ahsan Murder: A murder case has been registered after Pakistani news anchor Rabiya Ahsan was found dead with gunshot wounds at her home in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Police have detained her husband, Ahsan Tahir, for questioning and recovered a .30-bore pistol believed to have been used in the incident. According to the FIR, the 41-year-old journalist was shot in her bedroom around 3 PM.

Rabiya's mother and sister were in the house when they heard the gunshot. Rabiya’s sister, Alvina, ran into the room and found her lying in a pool of blood. The report says Tahir was also in the room, holding the pistol.

During the early questioning, Tahir could not produce a valid licence for the weapon. Forensic teams later examined the house and took the pistol and spent cartridges for further checks. Rabia had been hit by bullets below her neck and on the right side of her back.

A domestic worker gave a different version, saying the gun was shot by accident. Police have still registered a murder case and are looking into all the evidence to establish what actually happened.

Social Media Activity Hours Before Her Death

Rabiya's social media account appeared to remain active just hours before her death. Her X handle, @Rabiya_Ahsan, featured a vlog posted several hours before the incident, according to the account's visible activity. View her account here: https://x.com/Rabiya_Ahsan.

Pakistan’s First Lady Expresses Her Condolences

Pakistan’s First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has expressed her condolences, condemned the violence and asked for a fair and independent probe. The statement by the Presidency read: "The First Lady has expressed deep sadness over the killing of journalist Rabia Ahsan and strongly condemned the violence. She called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are held accountable."