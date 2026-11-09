Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has recently drawn attention after admitting that he was unfaithful to his wife. His statement comes as the chipmaker company begins an independent investigation into reports linking him to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of working for Beijing. The case has once brought attention to corporate leaders whose personal relationships have turned into major workplace controversies.

Over the years, several CEOs have faced similar situations. While some lost their jobs, others were investigated over relationships with employees or business associates. In some cases, the issue was not just the relationship itself but also the failure to disclose it, conflicts of interest and violations of company policies.

Top CEOs Who Faced Romance Scandal Heat Laurent Freixe (Nestle) Laurent Freixe's long career at Nestle came to an end in September 2025 after an internal investigation into his undisclosed relationship with a female employee. The matter came to light through the company's Speak Up whistleblowing system. The investigation found that he had not disclosed his relationship with a direct subordinate. This was said to be against the company's code of conduct.

Reports also suggested that the employee had received career advancements during the period of the relationship. He was then removed by the company with immediate effect for violating company rules. ALSO READ: Journalist, Businesswoman, Chinese 'Spy': The Many Facets Of Alice Huang Amid Nvidia CEO Affair Row Andy Byron (Astronomer) Andy Byron, the former CEO of technology company Astronomer had also become the subject of a major controversy in July 2025 after a video from a Coldplay concert went viral. Byron was attending the concert at Gillette Stadium when he appeared on the big screen with Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief People Officer. The two were spotted together on a kiss cam.

As they both tried to move away from the camera, it led to widespread speculation about their relationship. The video spread quickly on social media and the controversy grew further as both executives were married to other people. Following an internal review, the company accepted Byron's resignation, while Cabot also left the organisation.

Ashley Buchanan (Kohl's) Similarly, Ashley Buchanan was removed as CEO of American retailer Kohl's in May 2025 after an investigation into his conduct. It was found that he had directed business towards a coffee startup called Incredibrew, whose founder, Chandra Holt, was reportedly in a romantic relationship with him. He had also failed to disclose his personal connection with Holt during the business dealings. The company's board considered this a serious conflict of interest and a violation of its code of ethics, and he was subsequently fired.

Bernard Looney (BP) Bernard Looney, the former CEO of energy company BP had also resigned in September 2023 after questions emerged about his past relationships with company employees. The company's board had initially investigated allegations about his relationships with colleagues in 2022. However, further allegations emerged in 2023, prompting the board to take up the matter again.

During the investigation, Looney admitted that he had not been completely open about the extent of his past relationships when questioned earlier. The company considered this a serious breach of trust and accepted his resignation with immediate effect. Alan Shaw (Norfolk Southern) Alan Shaw, former CEO of railway company Norfolk Southern lost his job in September 2024 after his relationship with the company's Chief Legal Officer, Nabanita Nag came to light. His relationship was said to be against the company's ethics policy. Following an investigation, the company removed Shaw from his position. Nag was also removed from her role.

Steve Easterbrook (McDonald's) Another high-profile incident involves Steve Easterbrook, former CEO of McDonald's, who was fired in November 2019 after admitting to a consensual relationship with an employee. He faced action as the relationship violated the company's workplace policy, which did not allow such relationships between managers and employees. While he initially left the company with a multimillion-dollar separation package, the matter took a turn when McDonald's launched a fresh investigation into his conduct in 2020.

The investigation found additional relationships with employees that had not been disclosed earlier. McDonald's subsequently took legal action against him and sought the return of his exit benefits. ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Admits Being Unfaithful Amid Rumours Of Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy; Company Orders Probe You May Also Like To Watch: