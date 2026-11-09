A gathering of protesters turned into a street party outside billionaire Elon Musk's Texas home, as around 60 people arrived with anti-Musk posters, music, party buses and Cybertruck pinatas to celebrate the midterm election results. The demonstration organised under the banner of the "People Over Billionaires Election After Party" took place on Sunday (local time). It was held peacefully against the influence of billionaires in politics.

The gathering took place outside a West Lake Hills compound associated with Musk. According to Fox News, protesters arrived around noon in two blue Fly-Rides party buses, along with several cars. They organised a street party featuring music, speeches, birthday hats, inflatable costumes, and refreshments. Protesters celebrated the fact that Musk's spending during the midterm election largely benefited candidates who ultimately lost their races, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Organisers described the demonstration as a peaceful gathering against the growing influence of wealthy individuals in American politics. It was not clear whether anyone was inside the property at the time. The demonstration also featured anti-Musk messages, including a red poster reading, "I AM STEALING FROM YOU," alongside an image of the billionaire.

🔴 Protesters gathered outside Elon Musk's Texas home, featuring anti-Musk posters and Cybertruck piñatas. The funding behind the demonstration is now under scrutiny. https://t.co/WuGDvpEDPG

Musk reportedly spent around USD 474 million during the election cycle through donations to Republican candidates, political action committees and outside spending groups. Around USD 212 million went towards supporting Paxton's Senate campaign. However, Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico in the November 3 midterm elections.

TEXAS — Amazing… folks partied 🎉 outside Elon Musk’s house after Republicans got shellacked despite him dumping half a billion in The cybertruck piñata is 🔥 😂 (From @statesman ) https://t.co/mGaZRyOGd2 — The Memphis Holler (@MemphisHoller) November 8, 2026

Earlier on November 6, it was reported that Musk had lost around 30 billion dollars following the Republican Party's major setback in the US midterm elections. The decline in his wealth came as shares of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, witnessed a sharp fall. According to Forbes, Musk's estimated net worth fell by 80 billion dollars, taking it below the 800 billion dollars mark. This came less than a month after he reportedly regained his trillionaire status.

His personal fortune had also declined by an estimated 34.5 billion dollars to 45 billion dollars within 24 hours of the election. Following the Republican Party's electoral setback, Musk, who had strongly backed US President Donald Trump, deleted several of his election-related posts on X.