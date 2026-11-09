Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh Return: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a fresh step towards returning to her country after living in India since August 2024. She has requested a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID), as her existing documents were reportedly cancelled by the interim government. Hasina had earlier stated that she wants to return to Dhaka by December.

Sheikh Hasina Requests New Passport, ID Card According to a letter seen by news agency Reuters, Hasina's lawyers from London-based Matrix Chambers wrote to Bangladesh's acting high commissioner in Delhi, Preeti Rahman, on Monday. They asked the embassy to issue a new passport and National Identity Card for the former prime minister. The letter stated that her earlier passport and identity card had been cancelled by the interim government and other authorities.

"In view of the reported revocation of her existing Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) by the Interim Government and other authorities, I respectfully request that you take the necessary steps to issue a new Bangladeshi ‌passport ⁠and National Identity Card for our client," Hasina's lawyers wrote. This is believed to be her first formal communication of this kind since she left Bangladesh in 2024.

ALSO READ: Ex-Bangladesh Air Force Officer Rejected RAW Spy Charge In Podcast Interview Before Mysterious Death | Video Hasina Confirms Plans To Return By December Earlier, on July 29, Hasina had said that she was determined to return to Bangladesh by December. In an email interview with AFP, Hasina said she knew that returning could put her life at risk. "I may be killed. I may be arrested. I may be sent to prison," Hasina said. She also explained why she still wanted to return despite these risks.

"I am fully aware of my fate. Still, I want to go back because my people are calling me," she added. Hasina further said that her party leaders and workers were facing serious pressure in Bangladesh. She added that she wanted to return to her homeland, where her family members were buried.

"If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed." Her aides have said that the exact date of her return will be announced after the necessary formalities are completed.

Why Did Hasina Leave Bangladesh? Hasina left Bangladesh in August 2024 after months of protests against her government. The demonstration, which initially began over the government job quota system later developed into a nationwide movement demanding her resignation. The situation became more serious after security forces took action against protesters. Thousands of people were injured, while many others were detained. The protests eventually ended Hasina's 15-year rule as prime minister. She has been living in New Delhi since leaving Bangladesh.

Death Sentence And Legal Cases Against Hasina After Hasina's government fell, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) began several cases against her and some of her former ministers. They were accused of crimes against humanity over the handling of the 2024 protests. In November 2025, the tribunal found Hasina guilty and sentenced her to death by hanging in her absence. However, Hasina rejected the verdict and described it as "political vengeance dressed up as law". She has also stated that she is ready to face the legal cases against her if she returns to Bangladesh.

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