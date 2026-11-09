A sliver coloured car crashed into an informational sign near the White House on Monday, triggering a brief lockdown-like security response from law enforcement and the US Secret Service. The Secret Service arrested two people at the scene. According to the initial information, the car drove onto the sidewalk just north of Lafayette Park, facing the White House. However, it did not reach the security gates of the presidential residence, which are located more than a block away. As per local media reports, the accused driver has been arrested.

Unclear what happened but someone just drove into a sign on the north end of Lafayette Square Park and then fought with Secret Service and National Guard when they got out of their car. https://t.co/Mwcrk4klQn — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) November 9, 2026 Following the incident, police ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle and lie on the ground. Meanwhile, Secret Service personnel directed journalists covering the White House to move indoors as a precautionary measure. The identity of the driver is not known Authorities responded promptly to secure the area and assess the situation. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, and officials have not immediately identified the driver or disclosed what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

ALSO READ: Trump Gets Hanuman Chalisa As Gift During Diwali Celebrations At White House With Indian-Americans There were no immediate reports of injuries or further details about possible charges. The incident prompted a temporary security response in the vicinity of the White House. Trump was not in the Oval Office The Secret Service placed the White House under lockdown at 10:02 am and asked reporters to take shelter in the briefing room. Reporters were allowed to leave about 20 minutes later.

US President Donald Trump was not in the Oval Office when the incident took place.

"Just before 10:00 am, Secret Service Police and National Guard responded to the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th Street and H Street, NW, where a vehicle crashed onto the sidewalk. The driver was combative with law enforcement, but was quickly placed under arrest," a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Stephen Miller Named Trump's New White House Chief Of Staff, Succeeds Susie Wiles After Midterm Defeat According to social media posts, the person was heard shouting, "Oh my God," as officers escorted them away from Lafayette Square. Metropolitan Police Department''s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to sweep the vehicle as a precaution. "Subsequently, roads around Lafayette Park have been closed," the statement said. The Secret Service said around the same time, a second individual jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. "That individual was also quickly placed under arrest," it added. Authorities say both incidents are currently under investigation, Fox News reported. (With inputs from agencies) You may also like to watch

