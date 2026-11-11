The world has been witnessing a brutal corporate opportunity for the past 48 hours after the world's semiconductor giant's top official admitted of being engaged in extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia shares extended losses on Tuesday, putting the chip giant on ‌track to shed more than USD 470 ⁠billion in market value over two sessions as concerns mounted over the fallout from CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

$7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips sent to Chinese firms The CEO's relationship with Alice Huang helped facilitate shipments of at least USD 7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms, The Information ‌reported on Tuesday, citing two people who know her. Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are not related.

The allegations have intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's governance, export-control compliance and reliance on Huang's leadership, adding to investor unease over whether massive spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure will deliver adequate returns. Nvidia shares fell over 6 per cent Nvidia's shares fell more than 6 per cent following a 4.3 per cent drop on Monday, ⁠allowing Microsoft ⁠to overtake the AI bellwether as the world's second-most valuable company for the first time since June 2025. "The investment debate is whether this remains company-specific or triggers restrictions and disruption across AI infrastructure," Bank of America analysts wrote in a note.

"We would not equate allegations with proven business damage." Nvidia's board launched an internal investigation on Sunday, while the FBI ⁠is examining whether the 63-year-old Huang was targeted ⁠by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang has told employees he was unfaithful to his wife but provided no details about the relationship.

ALSO READ: From Bezos To Bill Gates: The World’s Costliest Divorces As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Record USD 80 Billion Split Alice Huang, also known ⁠as Huang Le, along with her husband and sister, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia chips, The Information reported. At the center of the network was Shanghai Century Litong, a China-based company that secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia in 2023, giving it priority access to the company's chips, the report said.

When orders for ⁠Nvidia chips subject to US export restrictions stalled, Alice Huang used ties to Nvidia and its distributors to secure supplies, helping move about 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 chips into China, according to the report. Century Litong rented computing capacity and operated data centers using Nvidia chips, including some barred from sale to China. Some of the chips ultimately ⁠served Alibaba, Tencent and smaller Chinese AI labs, The Information reported.

Alice Huang also held an executive position at Singapore-registered Megaspeed, which was linked to Century Litong and has been investigated by US authorities over Nvidia chip shipments from Southeast Asia to China, the report said. ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Wealth Dips By Rs 69,200 Crore In 30 Minutes Amid Chinese Spy Row The Information reported that Alice Huang leveraged her relationship with Jensen Huang to bolster her credibility ‌while keeping her role vague and avoiding a paper trail. Alibaba, Tencent, Megaspeed and Shanghai Century Litong were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(With inputs from Reuters) You may also like to watch