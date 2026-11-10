As the controversies intensify, it is now being speculated that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may have to give a large part of his fortune to his wife, Lori Huang. This comes a day after Jensen confronted about his extramarital affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. Discussions on the end of 41 years of marriage have escalated since then. It is being believed that Lori could potentially claim half of the couple's marital assets, with a hypothetical settlement exceeding 80 billion dollars. If such a settlement finalises, the divorce would emerge as the largest settlement in the history of high- class separations.

ALSO READ: From Hamza Ali Mazari To Coldplay's Kiss Cam: CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Sparks Meme Frenzy Let’s have a look into the most expensive settlements of all time in the high-class marriages. From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos, the list of payouts has been huge and has increased from time to time. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates: The most expensive divorce to date remains the 2021 divorce between Microsoft creator Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’. The total alimony stood at 67 billion dollars. The high-class couple ended 27 years of marriage in a private and dignified way. However, their combined wealth made it one of the largest asset divisions in history.

Jeff Bezos and McKenzie Scott: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was the richest man in the world at the time; it’s easier to speculate why divorce registers as one of the most expensive in the world. His ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, ultimately received 38.3 billion dollars when the divorce was finalised in 2019. (Because her portion was primarily in Amazon stock, the figure has varied a bit, depending on the shares’ value when it’s estimated. It was initially estimated at between $35 billion and 36 billion dollar).

Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall: Oil tycoon and founder of Continental Resources Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall were married in April 1988 and went through one of the most high-profile and expensive divorce settlements in US history. In November 2014, an Oklahoma judge ordered Hamm to pay Arnall a lump sum of 744.8 million dollars.

ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Admits Being Unfaithful Amid Rumours Of Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy; Company Orders Probe Rupert and Anna Murdoch: After three decades of living together, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp. (NWS) and co-chairman of Fox Corp. (FOX)—and his wife, Anna, née Anna Torv, decided to end their marriage. The proceedings started out as amicable but turned a little complicated.

Perhaps Murdoch’s relationship with TV journalist Wendi Deng, whom he married 17 days after the divorce was finalised in 1999, had something to do with it. Anna herself remarried six months after the decree, enriched by 1.7 billion dollars. Bill and Sue Gross: Billionaire PIMCO co-founder Bill Gross and Sue Gross finalised their high-profile divorce in 2017 after 32 years of marriage. The business tycoon paid 1.3 billion dollars to his wife. The settlement included a 50/50 split of their art collection, which notably included Picasso’s painting "Le Repos" (won by Sue after a coin flip, though a dispute later arose over a wall replica). The fiercely contested split remains one of the costliest and most acrimonious billionaire divorces in modern history.

While history shows that mega-divorces have regularly rewritten the boundaries of wealth distribution, none come close to the scale of Jensen Huang’s projected payout. If Lori Huang secures half of their tech empire, the monumental 80 billion dollars figure will effortlessly shatter all previous records to redefine billionaire settlements forever.

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