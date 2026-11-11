An Indian seafarer was injured along with three others after a Liberia-flagged vessel was hit by a projectile in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday. The ship VLCC Fujairah Energy was transiting the Gulf while travelling from AI Ruwais to Dubai.

The ship had a crew of 22 members, with 6 Indians. Speaking about the incident, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Four crew members sustained injuries, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination."

The remaining 18 crew members, including five other Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for, he added in a post on X.

Sonowal said that the government was closely monitoring the situation and remained in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety, medical care and well-being of all seafarers.

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The West Asia conflict has emerged as a key challenge to shipping in the region and poses a threat to Indian seafarers. India has continuously pressed for the safety of seafarers across all sea navigation routes during every high-level bilateral and multilateral dialogue of late. On November 3, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers.