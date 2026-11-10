Washington/New Delhi: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday called moves ‌to impeach ⁠him over abuse of power in the Iran war a farce that would fail. Hegseth made the comment at a ‌news conference a day after US Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, introduced eight articles of impeachment against him.

LIVE: @SECWAR Holds a Press Briefing at the Pentagon https://t.co/LBQ0Z4BhsO — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) November 10, 2026 What is impeachment in US politics and how does can the process work? Impeachment is a crucial constitutional mechanism in US politics that allows Congress to hold powerful government officials, including the President, accountable for serious misconduct. It serves as a check on executive power and ensures that no official is above the law. The process begins in the House of Representatives, which can impeach an official through a simple majority vote. The Senate then conducts a trial, requiring a two-thirds majority to convict and remove the official. Even without removal, impeachment can trigger significant political consequences, damage reputations, intensify political divisions and increase scrutiny of government decisions. Hegseth says impeachment effort is 'all politics' In ⁠his ⁠first Pentagon news conference since May, Hegseth said attempts to impeach US President Donald Trump had failed and added: "They will fail again." "This is not ⁠patriotism. ⁠This is sabotage," he said. Referring to the Iran war, he ⁠said: "I stand beside every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow."

"These resolutions are a farce; they mock the Constitution, they attack the chain of command, and they criminalise the warfighters who execute lawful orders," Hegseth continued. "So to the troops, as I've said before, don't blink. Ignore the noise. Never hesitate. This is all politics."

ALSO READ: Trump's Immigration U-Turn? President Says Undocumented Immigrants With Jobs And Families Should Get A Chance To Stay Will Republican's leader move really help in the impeachment of Hegseth? Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a Trump-backed opponent, filed the impeachment resolution in the House on Monday. It sets the stage for a dramatic vote on whether to remove a prominent Trump administration figure following sweeping losses for Republicans in last week's midterm elections that many at least partly blamed on the Iran conflict and its economic impact.

The resolution largely focuses on the war in Iran but also includes references to Hegseth's role in military actions in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Venezuela. Massie said Hegseth's actions amount to "high crimes and misdemeanours" and his leadership at the Pentagon "warrants impeachment."

ALSO READ: Midterm Effect: Trump Gives Up Fresh Strikes Rhetoric, Hints At Diplomatic Path As Iran Pushes For Peace Deal Trump backs Hegseth-led military operation Earlier today, Trump has backed Hegseth, pointing to the raid to capture then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January as well as military operations against Iran that he asserts have "obliterated" its navy and air force.

(With inputs from agencies) You may also like to watch