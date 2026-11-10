A new Covid variant named PJ.2.1 is gaining attention in recent days. It was first identified in Canada’s Ontario in May this year. Lately, the variant has started spreading across North America, Europe, parts of New Zealand and Asia. The new variant classified as a “saltation variant” developed a large number of genetic mutations rather than mutating with time. Studies say that the PJ 2.1 variant is able to evade vaccine-induced antibodies.

What we know about the new Covid variant? PJ 2.1 has evolved from MC.10.1.7, a descendant of the older JN.1 lineage. Following its discovery, the COVID-19 variant appeared in the United States (first recorded in New York City on June 30, 2026) and has since been identified in European and Asia-Pacific countries, including Singapore.

ALSO READ: Suspected Norovirus Outbreak Forces Eurowings Flight To Make Priority Landing; Medics In Hazmat Suits Board Plane How does it spread, and what are the symptoms? The PJ 2.1 variant spreads through respiratory droplets and aerosols; however, laboratory studies show it transmits more efficiently due to its enhanced biological ability to bind to human cells. Significantly, its growth is not driven by an ability to bypass the immune system. Antibodies from people who have received recent updated booster vaccines (like the XFG-adapted or LP 8.1-adapted vaccines) still successfully neutralise the variant.

Some common symptoms of the disease involve fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, muscle and body aches, and weakness. Some have also experienced shortness of breath, gastrointestinal symptoms, or changes in their sense of smell and taste.

ALSO READ: Resident Evil Ending Explained: What Happens To Bryan And How It Sets Up A Possible Sequel? Is The New Variant Harmful? As of now, new tests have proved that the new variant PJ 2.1 causes much severe COVID-19 or increases the risk of hospitalisation and death. The research published in the Journal of Infection initially analysed the variant's genetic characteristics, cell entry and susceptibility to antibodies. It did not establish an increase in disease severity among infected patients.

The distinction between transmissibility, immune escape and disease severity is important. A variant may spread more rapidly without necessarily causing more serious illness. For India, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) continues to provide a framework for monitoring genetic changes in circulating coronavirus strains through genomic sequencing. However, the available data do not establish whether PJ.2.1 has been detected in India.

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