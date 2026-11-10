Bangladesh Fresh Violence: Bangladesh has witnessed fresh violence in the past few days, with the protesters targeting the student hostels and moving buses with crude bombs. Earlier on Monday, a 60-year-old bus driver was burnt alive after some miscreants set a parked bus on fire in the Faridpur region. Apart from this, crowded regions of the capital city, Dhaka, were also targeted, leading to panic among the residents. The security forces in large numbers have been deployed in the sensitive zones to maintain the law and order.

Bus Attacked With Petrol Bomb As per the Bangladeshi newspapers, Mohammad Kalachan, the deceased driver, was sleeping inside the bus near the Golchamat new bus stand when the miscreants set it on fire. While firefighters pulled the driver out and took him to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, the doctors declared him dead. In a separate incident later the same day, a petrol bomb was thrown at a double-decker bus carrying around 35 students of the Islamic University in Jhenaidah.

ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Wealth Dips By Rs 69,200 Crore In 30 Minutes Amid Chinese Spy Row Probe Underway The reports suggest that two bombs exploded in front of Tokyo Square in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area around 9:15 pm on Monday. The police stated that the people responsible for these incidents have not yet been identified, adding that a detailed probe has been launched. Apart from this, another bus was set on fire in front of the Mirpur-11 post office around 9:30 pm on the same day. However, no individual was injured in the incident, the officials informed.

19 Arrests In 24 Hours The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has set up 160 new checkpoints at key locations across the capital and deployed additional police forces to prevent further incidents. While providing details, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Akhtar Hossain told The Daily Star that at least 19 individuals have been arrested in the past 24 hours in connection with the recent blasts. He further stated that a detailed probe has been launched to know the exact groups behind these attacks.