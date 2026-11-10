Booker Prize Winner: Renowned British author M. John Harrison has won the prestigious Booker Prize for his novel 'The End of Everything'. The novel is a suspenseful work that blends satire with themes of artificial intelligence and human anxiety. Set in a post-apocalyptic Britain, the novel explores how people respond to an uncertain world shaped by technological disruption and an unexplained catastrophe.

Harrison Becomes Oldest Winner Of Booker Prize Harrison has become the oldest author ever to win the Booker Prize at age 81. He received £50,000 for his win. Although he has made a long-term contribution to British science fiction, this is the first time one of his novels has appeared on the Booker shortlist. His victory has sparked fresh discussion regarding the acknowledgement of his deserving work over the years.

ALSO READ: Geetanjali Shree, Booker Prize Winner, Wins PEN Translates Award For 'Once Elephants Lived Here' Harrison Beats Five Other Shortlisted Authors According to the Booker Prizes, Marlon James, Douglas Stuart, Elizabeth Strout, Luke Kennard and Rebecca Perry were the other five writers to make the shortlist. The End of Everything’s exceptional writing and large-scale vision made it the standout contender, according to jury chair Mary Beard at the London press conference.

What Is M. John Harrison's Novel About? The End of Everything is Harrison’s 13th novel. It is about beach gambler Philip Tennant and his free-loving aunt Marnie, who is living with dementia. Taking place along the England coastline in the near future, the story takes place after some undisclosed disaster has changed the world forever, erasing Europe from the map. The changed landscape is also inhabited by mysterious objects known as I-Ghetti, which resemble humans and raise questions about AI, identity and human interaction.

The book, which consists of 198 pages, looks at Brexit, Covid-19 and the increasing role of technology in people’s lives against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world. Instead of focusing on action or plot twists, Harrison manages to create an atmospheric story where the world as they know it slowly begins to break down.

ALSO READ: Heart Lamp: All About Kannada Writer Banu Mushtaq And Her International Booker Prize 2025 Winning Book How Current Events Inspired The Story Speaking about the novel, Harrison stated that much of what he emphasised as the subject matter of the novel, as well as its satirical elements, was attributed to current events. He was inspired by the 2008 financial crisis, especially how people go about their daily lives when they start to question the accepted paradigm, the way the world is understood.

AI was another theme to play in the Booker jury's year-long discussions. The judges were especially interested in works that deal with the human emotions and experiences for which it is in no way possible to repeat, reproduce or mechanise.

M. John Harrison's Literary Journey Harrison was born in Rugby, England, in 1945. His acclaimed books were the Viriconium series published between 1971 and 1984, and his 2002 novel Light. There were 163 books this year for the Booker Prize. The prize is granted for the best works of long-form fiction (novels or short stories) for written works in English, published in the UK and/or Ireland.