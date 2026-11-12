Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday expressed strong interest in bringing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang onto his team amid ongoing controversy surrounding him. When a social media user on X suggested that Musk hire the chipmaker company's boss, Musk quickly agreed, replying, "That would be an honor." The exchange comes as reports suggest the company's board of directors is getting ready to remove him from the top position.

A Long History Of Working Together Musk and Huang already share close business ties in the tech world. Musk's ventures, such as Tesla and xAI, rely heavily on Nvidia’s powerful computer chips to run their artificial intelligence systems. Earlier this year, the two business leaders had also travelled to Beijing together as part of a major trade group.

@zerohedge That would be an honor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2026 View this post on Instagram A post shared by NVIDIA (@nvidia) Huang May Be Removed Meanwhile, discussions over whether Huang will be removed or he will step down have started as a fresh report by The New York Times claims that he had an affair outside of his marriage with Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare, Kimberly Powell. At the same time, Reuters reported that Nvidia's board of directors is expected to hold a meeting soon to decide if Huang will stay with the company he has led for more than three decades. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang's Children In Focus For Nvidia CEO Role Amid Exit Buzz Over Affair Row

The development comes amid an independent investigation launched by Nvidia's board into allegations that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation and may have violated company policies through undisclosed personal relationships. The situation has also drawn attention from the highest levels of the US government.

Trump On Nvidia CEO Row Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that federal agents are looking into the Nvidia matter. At the White House press briefing, Trump said, "I know the FBI is looking into" the relationship. However, he did not explicitly share when the probe began. He also mentioned that he had a direct conversation with Huang on Monday.

Sharing details of their talk with reporters, Trump said, "I asked him that question, 'Did you have any idea she was a spy?' He said 'I had no idea she was a spy' and I really believe him." Earlier that same day, before speaking with Huang, Trump had initially told reporters, "I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what is going on." He praised him as an "honourable guy" and noted that the executive has done "an amazing job for our country."

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