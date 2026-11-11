As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's controversy intensified, the Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed gained immense attention at a global level. This comes after the CEO confessed to having an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman, an executive at Megaspeed, Alice Huang, who is suspected to be a spy from Beijing. Investigating agencies are now attempting to jot down the details of the matter.

The affair revelation got attention as US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024. The investigating agency said they have reasons to believe the company acted as a front to transship restricted Nvidia AI chips in China. Singaporean authorities, including the Home Affairs Ministry, have also launched a probe into the matter, while Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing.

What’s Megaspeed? Megaspeed is a Singapore-based cloud computing company and is one of the major partners of Nvidia. Founded in 2015 by the name of 7Road International, the company was renamed to Megapseed in 2023. It is wholly owned by Singapore's Swiftdata and directed by Tan Yong Pong, a Singapore national.

Tan was initially appointed the director of Swiftdata in October 2023 before emerging as the director of Megaspeed less than two weeks later. The same month, Alice Huang reportedly ended her eight-month tenure as managing director at Megaspeed. A month later, Megapseed joined Nvidia's partner programme and started to operate as Nvidia's cloud partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

The firm purchases cutting-edge GPUs (such as Nvidia's GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 systems) and rents out computing power to clients across Southeast Asia, including locations in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. In the year 2024, Megaspeed's assets hiked from 33 million dollar to 3 billion dollar, according to its business filings.

The firm additionally recorded an after-tax loss of 20 million dollar in 2024, versus a loss of 21,283 dollars a year earlier, while revenue jumped to 294 million dollar from zero. Its cashflow statement showed 844,555 dollars went to investing activities in 2024, after financing brought in cash of 10 million dollar the previous year.

ALSO READ: From Hamza Ali Mazari To Coldplay's Kiss Cam: CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Sparks Meme Frenzy All you need to know about Alice Huang? Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese national who has been linked with Megaspeed, one of Nvidia's significant customers in Southeast Asia. According to American intel, she was a Chinese intelligence asset who had been collecting information for Beijing, NYT reported.

The report said that she was allegedly recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), the country's principal civilian intelligence agency, as part of an operation targeting Jensen Huang and Nvidia. ALSO READ: Trump Was Briefed Twice About Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy In A Year, He Denies Citing a Chinese investment database, NYT and the New York Post reported that Alice Huang's professional background includes reported stints in television, banking and investment management. Earlier, Alice worked as a television reporter with Hunan TV and China Central Television (CCTV), China's state broadcaster. Following this, Alice worked at The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), where she was listed as an assistant to the president of its private banking division.

After this, she emerged as the vice-president at CITIC Securities, one of China's major financial services companies. Additionally, Alic worked at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, also known as Hexi Capital, where she reportedly served as an executive director and fund manager.

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