Myanmar Arms Training Case: American mercenary Matthew VanDyke, accused of illegally training ethnic groups in Myanmar, has stated that he was assaulted during his stay in the Tihar jail. VanDyke made these claims in an affidavit submitted in August, two weeks before the chargesheet against him was filed. In a post on X, VanDyke has also claimed that the action was taken as a part of the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding that he will reveal several details in the coming months.

What VanDyke Has Alleged? In the affidavit that he sent to the American embassy, VanDyke stated that he was punched in the chest and was denied medical attention. The American mercenary further threatened to reveal the details of torture in the media if he "got angry" with the content of the chargesheet that the NIA was filing.

Earlier in his post, VanDyke claimed that he, along with the other accused from Ukraine, was framed as part of the prolonged war. "India threw me and several Ukrainians in prison for over six months. This was part of Russia's war against Ukraine," VanDyke said in his post.

ALSO READ: US Mercenary Mathew VanDyke's Bail Extended In Arms Training Case; Can Stay Outside India For Longer Period Will Reveal Shocking Details: VanDyke The American mercenary further stated that he will reveal some "shocking details" in the coming months through social media posts and interviews. "I will reveal shocking details about this story over the next few months in both posts and media interviews," he added.

Some of the social media users, in the comment section, reminded him that he is scheduled to visit India again in the next year. In response, VanDyke assured that he will appear in the court hearing in February next year, adding that he is ready to cooperate with the investigation. VanDyke also denied the US government's role in his release earlier this year.

The NIA accused VanDyke and Ukrainian nationals Maksym Honcharuk, Petro Hubra, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Taras Slyviak, and Viktor Kaminskyi of carrying out illegal activities in the border regions. As per the agency, the accused entered India on tourist visas and further crossed the border to train ethnic groups in Myanmar.