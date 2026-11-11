Former US President Joe Biden was heckled by Pro-Palestinean protestors in Ireland outside Trinity University. The demonstrators gathered outside the College Historical Society in Dublin, throwing milk cartons at Biden, chanting slogans such as “Genocide Joe, “shame on you", and “blood on your hands”. The incident occurred even as the tight security was present following the arrival of the Democrat leader.

The ex-US president came to Trinity University to attend his son, Hunten Biden's, award ceremony, where he received the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse from one of the university's societies. He was accompanied by his wife and former US first lady Jill Biden.

Objects were thrown as former US President Joe Biden and Jill Biden left Trinity College Dublin today. Pro-Palestinian protesters had gathered outside, and Gardaí arrested at least two people. https://t.co/GxS2NuHUlj — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 10, 2026 Videos from the university show that Biden, along with Hunter, was heading towards his car when a carton came flying towards one of the secret agents. As per reports, no one in the Biden family was hurt. Subsequently, two people were arrested by Gardai, the Irish police. ALSO READ: Trump Was Briefed Twice About Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy In A Year, He Denies

Trinity Student Union Criticises Biden’s Invite Lambasting Biden’s visit, the Trinity College Dublin Students' Union and the Aontas na Mac Léinn in Eirinn, the Irish student union, shared a post on social media. "Students have every right to protest [Biden's] visit, challenge those in positions of power and demonstrate their solidarity with the Palestinian people," they said.

ALSO READ: India Hits Back After US Court Allows Summons To NSA Doval Over Pannun Lawsuit; Calls Move A 'Malicious Agenda' Joe Biden has been consistently criticised for his support of the Israeli administration during the Hamas war. Human rights activists and progressive democrats slammed him for providing military assistance to Israel. They claimed that the weapons and defence funding allegedly assisted Israel to launch attacks and kill people in Iran.

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