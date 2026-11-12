Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare, Kimberly Powell has come into the spotlight following a New York Times report alleging a personal relationship between her and the company's CEO Jensen Huang. The report comes amid an independent investigation launched by Nvidia's board into allegations that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation and may have violated company policies through undisclosed personal relationships.

Who Is Kimberly Powell? Powell is a senior executive at Nvidia and leads its worldwide healthcare business. Her work involves overseeing the company's healthcare-related technologies, including artificial intelligence, accelerated computing, medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics. Walk the #BIO2026 show floor with Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA VP of Healthcare, as she shares what’s exciting about the latest BioNeMo toolkit announcement. BioNeMo is helping bring AI-driven biology and drug discovery closer to the next experiment, with tools for researchers and developers to build, customize and deploy AI applications across the life sciences ecosystem. — NVIDIA (@nvidia) June 25, 2026 According to her LinkedIn profile, she joined Nvidia in May 2008 and has spent more than 18 years with the company. Before being appointed as the VP of healthcare in October 2017, she worked in business development and handled the company's higher education and healthcare operations. Her current responsibilities include developing business strategies and expanding Nvidia's presence in the healthcare technology sector. ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang May Be Fired As Board Weighs Removal Amid Chinese Spy And Affair Row

Educational Background Powell studied electrical engineering, with a concentration in computer engineering, at Northeastern University between 1996 and 2001. She later earned a graduate certificate in project management from Boston University in 2005-2006. In 2007, she also attended an executive education programme at MIT Sloan School of Management. Before joining Nvidia, Powell worked at Planar Systems Inc. in its medical business division for around five years.

Her Links With CEO Huang According to The New York Times, Powell was allegedly involved in a personal relationship with Huang. The newspaper has cited five former employees who claimed to have knowledge of the relationship. It also reported that the two were seen behaving affectionately at a hotel during Nvidia's GTC developer conference in San Jose in March. When contacted about the matter, Huang reportedly said, "I don’t think you should be talking to me directly."

A New York Post report suggested that Powell's online activity indicates she is married and has two children. However, her husband's identity has not been established in those reports. Powell's Comments About Huang In an August interview with the Lifers podcast, Powell spoke about Huang's longstanding interest in healthcare and Nvidia's plans for the sector. "Jensen has been passionate about the healthcare industry going back 20-plus years, and that was really fuelled by seeing just researchers who had dreams and aspirations to do something very, very meaningful and impactful in the healthcare domain and us potentially having the tools to do it, to achieve that goal," she said.

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