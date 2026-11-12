Nvidia CEO Row: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing growing scrutiny following reports about his alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to China's espionage network. The row has grown further after a NYT report, alleged a personal relationship between Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare, Kimberly Powell and Huang. It is also reported that the company's board of directors is preparing to discuss his possible removal from the top position.

All these developments have raised questions about Huang's future at the world's leading AI chipmaker and also started discussion over who could take over if he steps down. This has also shifted attention to Huang's two children, Madison Huang and Spencer Huang, who hold senior positions at Nvidia and have built careers within the company.

Who Are Jensen Huang's Children? Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, have two children, Madison and Spencer. While both work at Nvidia in leadership roles, neither has been officially named as their father's successor so far. Madison Huang, 35, works as a senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms at Nvidia. Madison explored the culinary and luxury business sectors before moving into technology.

ALSO READ: Kimberly Powell's 18-Year Journey At Nvidia Draws Attention After Personal Links With CEO Jensen Huang Emerges According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at the Culinary Institute of America and Le Cordon Bleu, where she developed an interest in food and hospitality. She later worked in marketing and business development at luxury goods company LVMH. She also earned an MBA from London Business School before joining Nvidia in 2020.

Her work includes areas such as Omniverse, Nvidia's platform for building and simulating virtual environments. Madison's responsibilities at the company have expanded over the years, especially in areas linked to physical AI and robotics. She is married to Nico Caprez, who is also a senior executive at Nvidia.

About Spencer Huang Spencer Huan, 36, is the first born child of Jensen and Lori Huang. He works at Nvidia as a director of product management and is involved in the company's robotics software business. His responsibilities include product strategy and management for robotics-related platforms such as Isaac, Groot and Osm. Before joining Nvidia, he moved to Taipei, Taiwan, where he co-founded and operated a cocktail bar called R&D.

The bar gained recognition in Asia and was also included in Forbes' list of Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2016. However, it closed in 2021. Spencer then returned to the US and earned an MBA from New York University. He joined Nvidia in 2022 and has since taken on responsibilities in its robotics division.

Huang On His Children Taking Up Top Roles Earlier in October, Huang had replied to the question whether his daughter could one day take over as Nvidia's CEO. In an interview with Bloomberg, when asked about succession, Huang had emphasised that he did not want to place that responsibility on his daughter simply because she was a member of his family.

"I don’t hope the job on her," he said, adding that if that was her or Spencer's goal, "They have to go earn it." He also spoke about the demands of running a company as large as Nvidia, explaining that the position requires considerable time, effort and personal sacrifice. "It’s really, really hard work, it takes a lot of sacrifice," he said.

Possible Candidates While Madison and Spencer are being discussed as possible leaders, they are not the only names attracting attention. Other names that have emerged in succession discussions are Ian Buck and Colette Kress, Business Insider reported. Ian Buck is considered one of the possible candidates for Nvidia's top job due to his long experience at the company. He has spent more than two decades at Nvidia and played an important role in the development of CUDA.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer, is another name being discussed as a possible successor. She joined Nvidia in 2013 and has been an important part of its financial leadership. Kress is one of the company's most visible executives after Huang and regularly appears alongside him.

Meanwhile, there is also the question of corporate governance as Nvidia is a publicly traded company. It is owned by institutional investors, mutual funds, company insiders, and individual shareholders. Huang is its largest individual shareholder, with an ownership stake of around 3.6 per cent. This implies that the decision about who leads Nvidia rests with its board of directors and not Huang's family.

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