Hamas has confirmed the death of Samir Abu Younis, the commander of its Rafah Brigade, in an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza. The 53-year-old commander was killed in a strike targeting the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis on Saturday. Israel's military also confirmed that it had carried out an attack targeting a senior Hamas commander, however, it did not reveal his identity.

Hamas Confirms Death Of Senior Command Hamas's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, identified Abu Younis as the commander of its Rafah Brigade. In a statement shared on Telegram, the group said: "He was killed yesterday evening... in a cowardly assassination operation." The group also described his role in the October 7 attack, saying he was "among the most important commanders involved in the planning and supervision of the 7 October attack."

According to Hamas, Abu Younis joined its armed wing in 1991. He later held several senior operational positions in Rafah before becoming the commander of the brigade. He was appointed to the position after his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid was killed in September. Hamas also announced that his funeral would take place in Khan Younis on Sunday.

🇮🇱🇵🇸IDF and Shin Bet say they have ELIMINATED a senior Hamas military commander. Hamas has confirmed the death of Samir Abu Younis, commander of its Rafah Brigade, killed in a strike on Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis. He was appointed commander after his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed in September. The funeral is reportedly planned for Sunday. Source: @idfonline / Writer: Bri — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 15, 2026 ALSO READ: Gaza Continues To Bear The Burnt After 3 Years Of Israel-Hamas War; Satellite Images Show Grim Reality Israel Confirms Strike The Israeli military also confirmed on Sunday that it had targeted a senior figure in Hamas's military wing. However, its statement did not disclose the commander's name. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X, "The IDF and Shin Bet recently attacked a senior terrorist in the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization. More details to follow."

צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו לפני זמן קצר מחבל בכיר בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס, פרטים נוספים בהמשך — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 14, 2026 Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said two other people were wounded in the attack. Bassal told AFP that the agency had received Abu Younis's body following the strike. Earlier on Friday, the IDF said Israeli forces and Shin Bet had killed more than 10 militants in different strikes across Gaza over the previous week. Those targeted were involved in planning attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians and rebuilding Hamas's military capabilities. Israel also accused them of violating the ceasefire. The IDF identified three of those killed, including Muhammad Atta Zaki Qishawi, Ali Naim Aish Abu Atza, and Hani Ibrahim Said Khudari. They all were accused of entering Israeli territory during the October 7 attack.

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