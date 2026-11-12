Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar were moved to new hideouts run by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence in the past week, intelligence sources said, as cited by NDTV. Saeed has been shifted from Johar Town in Lahore to the Garrison Ground area in Rawalpindi. While, Azhar has been moved to a safe house in Nawabshah, in Sindh province.

Intelligence inputs suggest that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is taking extra precautions to protect Saeed and Azhar. The concern reportedly stems from the possibility of another Indian military strike following Operation Sindoor, as well as a series of targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan attributed to 'unidentified gunmen'.

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Saeed has reportedly reduced in-person contact with Lashkar operatives. He now communicates through audio messages, while his security arrangements have been strengthened and his movements curtailed.

Azhar, too, has reportedly limited communication with his organisation. Sources say he remains in contact with only a small circle of trusted associates, including senior commanders.

Pakistan's Claim About Saeed's Imprisonment Disputed

Islamabad maintains that Saeed is serving a sentence at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in connection with terror-funding cases. However, Indian intelligence agencies dispute this claim, alleging that he is staying at a secure location under protection rather than behind bars.