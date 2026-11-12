- Hafiz Saeed moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi; Masood Azhar shifted to Nawabshah.
- ISI has reportedly tightened their security and restricted their movements.
- Both UN-designated terrorists are believed to be staying at protected locations, despite Pakistan's claims about Saeed's imprisonment.
Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar were moved to new hideouts run by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence in the past week, intelligence sources said, as cited by NDTV. Saeed has been shifted from Johar Town in Lahore to the Garrison Ground area in Rawalpindi. While, Azhar has been moved to a safe house in Nawabshah, in Sindh province.
Why Have The Terrorists Been Shifted?
Intelligence inputs suggest that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is taking extra precautions to protect Saeed and Azhar. The concern reportedly stems from the possibility of another Indian military strike following Operation Sindoor, as well as a series of targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan attributed to 'unidentified gunmen'.
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Saeed has reportedly reduced in-person contact with Lashkar operatives. He now communicates through audio messages, while his security arrangements have been strengthened and his movements curtailed.
Azhar, too, has reportedly limited communication with his organisation. Sources say he remains in contact with only a small circle of trusted associates, including senior commanders.
Pakistan's Claim About Saeed's Imprisonment Disputed
Islamabad maintains that Saeed is serving a sentence at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in connection with terror-funding cases. However, Indian intelligence agencies dispute this claim, alleging that he is staying at a secure location under protection rather than behind bars.
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Jaish-e-Mohammed, meanwhile, is still dealing with the damage caused to its Bahawalpur headquarters during Operation Sindoor. The destruction of the group's Markaz has reportedly affected its efforts to rebuild its network and regain strength.
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Saeed, Azhar Remain on UN Terror List
Both Saeed and Azhar have been designated global terrorists by the United Nations. India holds Saeed responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and several other terror strikes, while Azhar is accused of masterminding the Pulwama, Pathankot and 2001 Parliament attacks.