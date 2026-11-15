Elon Musk's SpaceX has achieved a major milestone in space exploration by successfully catching its Starship spacecraft as it returned to Earth on Saturday. The 171-foot-tall spacecraft, which forms the upper stage of the Starship rocket system, was caught by the giant mechanical arms of the company's Mechazilla launch tower in South Texas. This was the first time such a landing technique had been successfully carried out.

Historic Starship Catch The Starship spacecraft returned to Earth after spending around 22 hours in space. During its journey, it completed 14 orbits around the planet and successfully released Starlink internet satellites into space. After completing its mission, the spacecraft re-entered Earth's atmosphere and faced extremely high temperatures. It then descended towards the Starbase launch site in Texas, where the tower's giant mechanical arms, popularly called "chopsticks", caught it safely in mid-air.

The successful landing was welcomed with loud cheers from spectators gathered near the launch site. SpaceX had planned to catch both parts of its Starship rocket system using the mechanical arms of the launch tower. However, the attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster, which forms the lower part of the rocket was unsuccessful.

Mechazilla catches Starship! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on this incredible achievement! https://t.co/YJzmGUZb2B — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 14, 2026 A few minutes after Friday's launch, the company decided to cancel the booster catch attempt and directed it towards the Gulf of Mexico. The booster eventually exploded shortly before reaching the water. Despite this setback, the successful recovery of the upper stage was a major achievement for the company. ALSO READ: Elon Musk Offers To Hire Jensen Huang As Nvidia Board Weighs Ouster Over Chinese Spy Probe

The Starship mission began at 5:47 pm. ET on Friday. The spacecraft travelled into Earth orbit, released Starlink satellites and continued its journey for approximately 22 hours. It completed 14 trips around Earth before returning to the launch site on Saturday. The spacecraft landed at around 3:20 pm local time.

SpaceX Celebrates Achievement SpaceX celebrated the successful landing through a post on X. The company wrote, "Mechazilla catches Starship! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on this incredible achievement!" SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot also highlighted the importance of the achievement, saying. "That was the Holy Grail of spaceflight, plummeting through fire to be snatched out of the air by steel. We caught a Starship and now, everything changes."

Why Is This Achievement Important? This achievement is important because it brings SpaceX closer to developing fully reusable rockets. Traditionally, major parts of rockets are discarded after launch, making space missions expensive. By catching and reusing both the spacecraft and its booster, SpaceX hopes to reduce launch costs, save resources and make space travel more frequent.

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