Kanpur-Delhi Daily Express Train: Indian Railways has announced a new train between Kanpur and Delhi, running daily between Kanpur Central and Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal. The timetable and scheduled stops have also been released. The Kanpur-Delhi train will launch on November 16 at Kanpur Central railway station, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagging it off from platform number 1 via video conferencing at 3:30 PM.

It is interesting to note that Kanpur will get another train to Delhi after 25 years. The new train will reportedly cover a distance of 428 km in around 8 hours. Kanpur is finally getting a new regular train service to Delhi, fulfilling a long-pending demand for better rail links between the two cities. MP Ramesh Awasthi said the service will give passengers one more travel option. It will also be the first new regular train for Kanpur since the Shram Shakti Express started around 2001.

ALSO READ: RAC Ticket Rules May Change: Indian Railways Likely To Bring Major Changes Over Shared Berths And Full Fare Train Schedule and Route Details As per the Railway Board’s schedule, train number 14153 will leave Kanpur Central at 8:40 PM and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 4:50 AM the next morning. It will halt at Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad, with a two-minute stop at most stations.

On the return leg, train number 14154 will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:25 PM and arrive at Kanpur Central at 7 AM the following day. Key Connectivity Benefits Here is a look at the key connectivity benefits: Kanpur–Anand Vihar: Will connect Kanpur directly to Delhi's Anand Vihar. Phaphund: Would improve access to NTPC Auraiya and GAIL Pata. Etawah-Tundla: To link Etawah's agricultural belt with Firozabad's glass industry. ALSO READ: Vande Bharat Train Runs 463 Km Without Functional Brakes After Loco Pilot's Warning, Railway Orders Probe Hathras: To benefit the region's asafoetida, brassware and agro-based industries. Aligarh: Would connect the city's lock industry and Aligarh Muslim University with Delhi and other commercial centres. Khurja: To provide better connectivity for its pottery and ceramic industry. Dadri-Ghaziabad: To link logistics, power and freight facilities with the wider NCR industrial network.