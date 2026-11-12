- PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat on November 13.
- Connects Yesvantpur to Madgaon via 12 intermediate stops.
- Fares start at Rs 2,200 for AC Chair Car.
Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Travellers in Bengaluru planning a quick getaway to Goa or a trip along Karnataka's scenic coastline are set for a major travel upgrade. Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Yesvantpur in Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa via coastal Karnataka, offering a faster and more comfortable direct rail link.
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Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express Launch Date
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru at around 2:00 PM on Friday, November 13, according to a report by The Hindu. Regular passenger services on the route will commence on Sunday, November 15.
Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Route And Stops
The semi-high-speed train will halt at 12 intermediate stations along the route, providing direct connectivity to major tourist destinations and pilgrimage hubs. The complete list of stops includes:
- Shravanabelagola
- Hassan
- Sakleshpur
- Subrahmanya Road
- Kabakaputtur
- Mangaluru Junction
- Udupi
- Kundapura
- Mookambika Road Byndoor
- Murdeshwar
- Gokarna Road
- Karwar
Train Timings And Weekly Schedule
The service will operate as train numbers 26655 and 26656 and run six days a week. The Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance in approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes, while the return journey from Madgaon to Yesvantpur will take around 12 hours and 55 minutes.
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- Train 26655 (Yesvantpur to Madgaon): Departs at 7:35 AM and arrives at 8:55 PM (operates all days except Wednesdays).
- Train 26656 (Madgaon to Yesvantpur): Departs at 8:20 AM and arrives at 9:15 PM (operates all days except Thursdays).
Coach Composition
The Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will comprise 16 coaches equipped with modern passenger amenities across two seating classes: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.
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Ticket Prices And Booking Details
Ticket bookings for the Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express have opened on the IRCTC portal and at railway reservation counters. The fare for a journey between Yesvantpur and Madgaon is Rs 2,200 in AC Chair Car and Rs 3,865 in Executive Chair Car, The Indian Express reported.