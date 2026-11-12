Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Travellers in Bengaluru planning a quick getaway to Goa or a trip along Karnataka's scenic coastline are set for a major travel upgrade. Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Yesvantpur in Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa via coastal Karnataka, offering a faster and more comfortable direct rail link.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru at around 2:00 PM on Friday, November 13, according to a report by The Hindu. Regular passenger services on the route will commence on Sunday, November 15.

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Route And Stops

The semi-high-speed train will halt at 12 intermediate stations along the route, providing direct connectivity to major tourist destinations and pilgrimage hubs. The complete list of stops includes:

Shravanabelagola

Hassan

Sakleshpur

Subrahmanya Road

Kabakaputtur

Mangaluru Junction

Udupi

Kundapura

Mookambika Road Byndoor

Murdeshwar

Gokarna Road

Karwar

Train Timings And Weekly Schedule

The service will operate as train numbers 26655 and 26656 and run six days a week. The Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance in approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes, while the return journey from Madgaon to Yesvantpur will take around 12 hours and 55 minutes.