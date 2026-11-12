With security agencies investigating fresh attacks on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, activists of the Shiv Sena Dogra Front and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Jammu, demanding action against alleged supporters of Pakistan and those accused of helping terrorist groups operate in the region.

The protesters set an effigy of Pakistan on fire and shouted slogans against Pakistan-backed terrorism. Protesters also demanded strict action against the people who make pro-Pakistan speeches in India. ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Manhunt For Terrorists Who Attack CRPF Jawans In Kulgam Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal stages a protest against Pakistan over the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam and the recovery of two SPOs' bodies in Kishtwar. The protest is led by the outfit's Jammu and Kashmir President Rakesh Bajrangi. https://t.co/LFhP4TEHQh — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2026 The demonstration comes less than two days after two separate security breaches. Three CRPF soldiers were injured when suspected terrorists attacked a security station in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar in Kulgam on Wednesday. The following day, police recovered the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing SPOT officers, Rachpal Kumar and Bobby Chand, from the Dachhan forest in Kishtwar, along with their service weapons. Protesters Seek Action Against Over Ground Workers A major demand raised during the demonstration was a crackdown on the alleged support network of terrorist groups, including Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and local facilitators accused of providing shelter, intelligence and logistical assistance to militants.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal president Rakesh Bajrangi blamed Pakistan for the recent terror-related incidents and alleged that remarks by National Conference leader Dr Farooq Abdullah had emboldened terrorist elements. Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal State President Rakesh Bajrangi says, "The way this terrorist attack took place in Kulgam. It is very shameful. And Pakistan is continuously engaging in such audacious acts. Our central government is working to teach Pakistan a lesson on the global stage..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2026 "The way this terrorist attack took place in Kulgam. It is very shameful. And Pakistan is continuously engaging in such audacious acts. Our central government is working to teach Pakistan a lesson on the global stage,” IANS quoted Bajrangi. The demand comes as investigators are also examining the possible role of local facilitators in the Kulgam attack. According to The Indian Express, at least three suspected Over Ground Workers linked to a Lashkar-e-Taiba module were being questioned, with investigators probing whether logistical assistance was provided to the attackers.

Ashok Gupta Slams Pro-Pakistan Statements Shiv Sena Dogra Front president Ashok Gupta, who led the protest, criticised leaders accused of making pro-Pakistan statements. He alleged that such remarks undermine national security and encourage anti-national elements. Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: Ashok Gupta, Shiv Sena Dogra Front President, says, "Let's catch the people with a Pakistan-friendly mindset and put them behind bars. Look at these three CRPF jawans who were shot... National Conference President, you used to say 'talk to Pakistan.' Is this what dialogue looks like? The dialogue hasn't even started yet, and three security force personnel have been shot dead. When you actually start talking, what will happen then? You will have to give an answer to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2026 "Let's catch the people with a Pakistan-friendly mindset and put them behind bars. Look at these three CRPF jawans who were shot... National Conference President, you used to say 'talk to Pakistan.' Is this what dialogue looks like? The dialogue hasn't even started yet, and three security force personnel have been shot dead. When you actually start talking, what will happen then? You will have to give an answer to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” Gupta said. ALSO READ: J-K On High Security Alert As 2 Grenades Recovered In Baramulla After CRPF Attack In Kulgam, SPOs Killed In Kishtwar

The protesters also urged the Central Government to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and take stringent action against those allegedly facilitating militant activities. They accused Pakistan of repeatedly attempting to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir and called for action against terror masterminds operating from across the border.