NCP Merger Buzz: The merger talks of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have significantly escalated in the past few days. As per the reports, while the party founder Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders are ready for the merger, some members of the Pawar family are still reluctant. Amid the back-to-back meetings, the stakeholders are also considering which of the factions and individuals will benefit most by this development.

Who Holds The Advantage? A possible merger will again establish Sharad Pawar as the undisputed guardian of the party. The move will also ensure a large role for Supriya Sule, Pawar's daughter and NCP (SP) MP. While Pawar's faction managed to win eight seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it had to face humiliating defeats in the assembly elections and civic body polls. The merger will mean an intact organization and leadership, giving NCP a better chance in the coming elections.

ALSO READ: NCP Merger On Hold As Sanjay Raut Claims 20-22 MLAs In Sunetra Pawar's Camp May Quit Which Group Will Face Setback? Following the death of senior leader Ajit Pawar, the senior leaders of NCP (Ajit faction) unanimously accepted his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as their leader. While Sunetra was appointed as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, her son Parth Pawar's role also increased in the party activities. Upon a merger, the major decisions will possibly be taken by Sharad Pawar and then her daughter Supriya, given the seniority and electoral experience. The reports suggest that Sunetra has not agreed to the pact; however, the talks are underway.

Discontent Within NCP (SP) The reports suggest that the senior leaders, including Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, have raised objections to the working style of Sunetra and Parth Pawar. They have also demanded a merger to work under an experienced and proven leader- Sharad Pawar. In a recent meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, the senior leaders reportedly raised these issues.