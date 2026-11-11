Amid renewed talks about the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that 20 to 22 MLAs of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP could break away. This comes at a time when political tensions continue in Maharashtra, with efforts to reunite the two NCP factions appearing to have hit a roadblock.

Raut said that NCP MLAs visiting NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar were not just having casual conversations and hinted that there was more to these meetings. He also claimed that after Ajit Pawar's death, NCP MLAs had been reduced to "being slaves" in the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. "20 to 22 MLAs of Sunetra Pawar''s party can break away anytime....If they return to their parental home (Sharad Pawar-led NCP), then it is not a merger. Or they may join some other party before the polls," Raut added. What's Going On in NCP? The NCP has 41 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Talks about a merger between the two NCP factions have been going on, but there is still no clarity on whether it will happen. Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar have reportedly not shown clear support for an immediate merger. Differences over leadership and control of the party remain major hurdles.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday avoided giving a direct answer when asked about the possible merger of the two NCP factions. She said that things would become clear at the right time. Responding to reporters' questions about the merger, Sunetra Pawar said, "I know all of you are more interested in a different issue at present. However, today's subject is entirely different. Things (about the merger) will be known when the time comes."

Talks about the merger gained momentum last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was recently hospitalised due to a chest infection. A viral video showed Sharad Pawar and Patel discussing a possible meeting after November 10.

ALSO READ: NCP Merger Buzz Intensifies As Sunetra Pawar Says 'Wait For Appropriate Time' In First Reaction NCP state president Sunil Tatkare also claimed last week that the merger of the two factions would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive. If the two factions reunite, it could strengthen the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. It could also boost the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. ALSO READ: NCP Merger On Hold? Internal Rift Puts Plan In Doubt As Sunetra, Parth Pawar Remain Hesitant What CM Fadnavis Said On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar could clarify whether the two NCP factions would merge. He also said that neither of them had informed the BJP about any such move.

Fadnavis added that it would be unfair to compare Sunetra Pawar's leadership as Deputy Chief Minister with that of her late husband, Ajit Pawar. "If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge, they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet," he said. However, Sanjay Raut said that this did not apply to Sharad Pawar's party. ( With PTI Inputs )