A CCTV video has captured the accused in the Mumbai local train molestation case walking away from the railway platform after allegedly pushing a 20-year-old woman off a train for resisting sexual harassment. The woman lost her left arm after falling into the gap between two coaches at Naigaon station on November 4.

A woman lost her left arm after she was allegedly molested and pushed off a local train at Naigaon railway station on November 4. The Bhayandar Railway Police on Thursday arrested the 53-year-old man identified as Jitendra Hirmukhe, after examining CCTV footage and booked him for attempted murder.

The CCTV footage shows Hirmukhe, wearing a red shirt, walking quickly along the railway platform. He can be seen moving through the crowd and briefly interacting with another passenger before taking a left turn and disappearing from the camera's view, reported NDTV.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Woman Loses Arm, Gets 16 Stitches After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Objecting To Bad Touch; Accused Arrested

He later reappears on camera and walks along the platform. Towards the end of the video, he appears nervous and is briefly seen holding his forehead before walking away.

According to NDTV, the woman lost her left arm and received 16 stitches on her head after she was allegedly pushed off the Mumbai local train for resisting an inappropriate touch by a fellow passenger.

What Happened Exactly?

The woman had boarded a local train travelling from Borivali to Virar on November 4. She was allegedly pushed off the train at Naigaon railway station.

According to her complaint, the accused started touching her inappropriately, which she described as "bad touch".

The woman objected and threw her slipper at him, leading to an argument. Other passengers tried to intervene, but the accused allegedly abused the woman and threw his slipper at her.

The argument continued even after the train reached Naigaon station. The accused allegedly pushed her off the train, causing her to fall into the gap between two coaches, NDTV reported.

As she tried to climb back onto the platform, the train started moving, and her left arm got caught under its wheels. She suffered severe injuries and lost her arm near the elbow.

A police officer and other passengers helped her get back onto the platform.

The accused allegedly took advantage of the confusion and fled the spot. He was arrested a few hours later.

Speaking to NDTV the woman said, "I was on my way to Naigaon. I had boarded the train at Borivali. As we were approaching Naigaon station, a man - the one who was touching me inappropriately - began to molest me. I confronted him. Even after I got off the train, he continued to touch me inappropriately. I asked him, 'Don't you have a mother or sister at home?' Yet, he persisted in molesting me,"